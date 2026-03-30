Blossom Gold Announces Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Throop as Vice President, Investor Relations effective March 30, 2026.

Brandon brings more than 15 years of capital markets and investor relations experience. Most recently, he served as Director, Investor Relations at New Gold Inc., where he was responsible for global investor communications and played a key role through the successful acquisition of the company by Coeur Mining, Inc. in March 2026. Prior to that, he was Manager, Investor Relations at Lundin Mining Corporation. Before transitioning to investor relations, Mr. Throop spent more than eight years in equity research covering the metals and mining sector across all stages of exploration, development and production. He holds a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies specializing in Finance from the University of Western Ontario and is both a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) from the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and an Investor Relations Charter (IRC) holder from the National Investor Relations Institute.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Brandon to the Blossom team. Brandon's extensive capital markets experience will be an important asset in advancing the Rosebud story with the investment community. We have begun to implement our strategy to enhance liquidity by pursuing a dual listing in the U.S. and are in the process of making our application to the OTCQX exchange, which will allow greater participation by investors. Brandon will be key in making a success of the dual listing effort. Blossom is starting to hit its stride. Our senior leadership team is coming together very nicely, with the remaining people expected to be in place in the coming weeks. Two rigs are currently drilling priority metallurgical PQ core holes as the start of our planned 80,000 feet (24,384m) core drilling program. Two additional rigs are expected to be in operation by mid-April as drilling of infill, expansion, geotechnical and hydrological holes continues. The work to de-risk Rosebud is well underway and a number of near-term key catalysts lie ahead of us. We expect to begin seeing drill results in the coming weeks that will continue regularly through Q3 2026. All metallurgical holes are expected to be under leach in columns by the end of April 2026. Opening, rehabilitation and establishment of drill stations underground remains scheduled for the second half of 2026. My team and I look forward to providing updates on these catalysts and other milestones to the markets throughout 2026."

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.68gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including the Company's strategy to enhance liquidity, its senior leadership team, its core drilling program, de-risking work, and timeline regarding underground drill stations, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Blossom Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact: Brandon Throop, Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: 1-647-646-7824, Email: [email protected]