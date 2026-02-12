Blossom Gold files a Notice of Intent with the USBLM to initiate resource expansion and confirmation drilling at the recently acquired the Rosebud Project

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce that Investmin Resources (Nevada) Inc., Blossom's wholly owned subsidiary, has filed a Notice of Intent ("NOI") with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("USBLM" or "BLM") for the initiation of resource expansion and confirmation drilling at the Rosebud Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada.

Under the U.S. National Environmental Protection Act ("NEPA"), a NOI is used to conduct work, including mineral exploration, on public lands where planned disturbance does not exceed 5 acres (2.02ha). Blossom's planned disturbance under the NOI reflects the construction of 29 drill pads that will be used for both metallurgical sampling (8 PQ core holes) and resource drilling (HQ core) across the resource pit shell of its current 70.8 Mton inferred mineral resource, as well as along its margins, to expand the open pit resource and upgrade its resource classification. Major Drilling has been contracted to provide services related to the NOI, including four rigs for an expected 80,000 feet (24,384m) of drilling.

During surface drilling operations, the area near reclaimed, #2 portal will be used as a lay down and support area. As drilling operations wind down, work will begin to open #2 portal, followed by rehabbing the #2 decline for 2,300 feet (701m). Once initial rehabilitation is complete, Blossom will initiate confirmation and resource upgrade drilling from underground drill stations to complete resource definition for the open pit resource and define underground targets for further assessment.

The process for the BLM to review and approve the NOI will take between 15 and 30 days. Since Rosebud is a property with a long history of disturbance and reclamation, including multiple exploration campaigns and development of an underground mine, a positive review is expected. Metallurgical drilling will be a priority and is expected to begin in the second half of March 2026. The entire surface campaign is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026. The opening of portal #2 is expected to begin in July, with completion of rehabilitation for the initiation of open pit resource confirmation drilling from underground expected in late October 2026.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom, commented, "It is all happening now. Blossom is completing the purchase of a property outside Winnemucca to serve as Project HQ and core processing/storage facility. Geologists are being hired. Earthworks contracts are in place. Major Drilling has committed four drill rigs to Rosebud. Discussions are being advanced to bring on Small Mine Development (SMD) as our underground contractor. As this program to expand and upgrade our open pit resource is underway, environmental impact statement (EIS) level permitting for mine development is ongoing with the assistance of Westland Resources (environmental/permitting), SRK (hydrology/geochemistry), Kappes Cassiday (heap-leach and processing design), and Northern Lights Mining (resource modelling and geotechnical investigations). All of this information will feed into Rosebud's permitting needs and ultimately a feasibility study, with discussions advancing to use GMining Services as our principal feasibility contractor beginning the first quarter of 2027. We seek to set the standard for fast track permitting and development at Rosebud."

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.68gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding: the NOI, including the approval, planned disturbances and results; and the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including the Company's timeline regarding permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

