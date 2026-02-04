Appointment of Michael Bogert to the Board of Directors of Blossom Gold Inc., a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company that recently acquired the Rosebud Project

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bogert to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

Mr. Bogert is an accomplished attorney with significant experience in mineral and environmental law as well as U.S. permitting. As General Counsel and Special Counsel to Perpetua Resources Idaho, Inc. from 2018 to 2025, Mr. Bogert was directly involved in the successful permitting of the environmentally complex Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho. Prior to that, he was a shareholder with the law firm Parsons Behle & Latimer out of their Boise, Idaho and Washington D.C. offices, focused on the United States' Clean Air Act, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Federal Endangered Species Act, among others. He was Senior Counsel at Crowell & Moring, a Washington D.C. based law firm focused on natural resource issues and also practiced at Perkins Coie, LLP in Boise, Idaho with an emphasis on environmental and natural resource issues. Mr. Bogert also served by Presidential appointment as Regional Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region X and then as Counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2005 to 2009. In addition, Mr. Bogert served as Counsel to the Governor of Idaho from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Bogert has appeared in briefing before the U.S. Supreme Court and is a member of the Idaho State Bar, California State Bar and District of Columbia Bar.

Rick Winters, Blossom's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Michael's appointment to the Board is very welcome and emphasizes our recognition of the extreme importance of a proper and effective permitting effort. He is well known, including to our principal permitting consultants, and will bring enhanced visibility and discipline to our management of the permitting timeline which is critical to our success and our objective of being in a position to commence construction in 2028."

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.68gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including the Company's timeline regarding permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Blossom Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact: Blossom Gold Inc., 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5C 1T4, Email: [email protected]