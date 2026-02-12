MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Bloomridge completes the integration of RMB Wealth Management into its investment and advisory platform.

Founded more than twenty years ago, RMB Wealth Management has advised clients on long-term financial and wealth-related decisions. The integration brings together RMB's established client relationships with Bloomridge's investment and governance approach.

« Reflecting our commitment to providing clients with top-quality support, this integration reinforces continuity in our institutional approach based on transparency and service » said Nicholas Lebuis, CEO.

As part of the integration, Robert Bastarache joins Bloomridge as Partner & Portfolio manager. He will continue to work closely with clients while contributing to portfolio review, analysis, and strategic discussions across Bloomridge's work.

About Bloomridge

Bloomridge is an investment management and advisory firm. Its activities focus on the structuring and oversight of capital over time. www.bloomridge.com

