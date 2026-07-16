Blast Resources Announces Strong Uranium/Thorium Anomalies on Britts Lake Claims in Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blast Resources Inc. ("Blast" or the "Company") (CSE: BLST) (FRA:O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) is pleased to announce a strong uranium/thorium anomaly that has been identified at the Wales Lake Uranium Project, which consists of 3 claim groups on the southwest side of the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan.

Figure 1: Priority Targets at Wales Lake Project

Casey Forward, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, "The newly identified anomaly at Wales Lake represents a significant step forward in our efforts of delivering valuable results for our shareholders. We're confident that this anomaly will provide us with invaluable information that can be leveraged during a future work program. Moving forward, we're eager to continue driving growth at the Project."

A strong Uranium/Thorium anomaly that in GSC survey information trends N-S and extends for approximately 12 km from the south end to near the north end where the anomaly is evident in both the length and width of claim MC00019518. What was significant from this anomaly and why is it being reported?

Of additional interest there are 7 faults, shears, or conductors shown from historic information within the claim. This anomaly sits on the eastern side of the Clearwater Domain. The Clearwater Domain in northern Saskatchewan follows a 325 km curvilinear aeromagnetic high and gravity low, extending from south margins of the Athabasca Basin to its northern margin. Although mostly covered by sediments, this geophysical feature is interpreted as a major magmatic event, supported by c. 1.84 Ga granitic outcrops along the Clearwater River.

Research by the Geological Survey of Canada's Targeted Geoscience Initiative investigated potential connections between these intrusions and the Patterson Lake corridor (PLC) uranium district. New geophysical surveys and modeling reveal that the Clearwater Domain extends deeper (~22 km) than previously known and dips beneath several PLC deposits.

The geological evidence supports a model whereby the radiogenic heat generated by the buried Clearwater granites created elevated geothermal gradients beneath the overlying sedimentary sequences. This heat promoted mobilization of deep basement fluids containing precious metals, while fault reactivations drew down uranium-bearing oxidized brines to form the deposits.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Locke Goldsmith, M.Sc., P.Eng., P. Geo., Arctex Engineering Services and who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is currently focused on exploration at its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project.

Situated south of Wales Lake and positioned just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin, the Project is strategically located within the Patterson Lake Corridor which hosts two significant uranium deposits, the Triple R Deposit and the Arrow Deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Casey Forward

President and CEO

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Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals

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SOURCE Blast Resources Inc

For further information, please contact: E-mail: [email protected], Website: www.blastresources.com