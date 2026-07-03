Blast Resources Announces Exploration Results at its Flagship Wales Lake Project in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Key Highlights:

30 kilometers south of the Arrow and Triple R discoveries.

10km south of uranium mineralization in a discovery drill hole by F4 Uranium.

Contiguous on the east to Paladin Energy Ltd. "Typhoon Project"

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Blast Resources Inc. ("Blast" or the "Company") (CSE: BLST) (FRA: O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) is pleased to summarize results of exploration programs ly completed on 3 groups of claims in the southwestern Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan.

Figure 1: Priority Targets at Wales Lake Figure 2: Wales Lake Project Geology Map

Casey Forward, Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, "We are very excited to announce the results of our exploration program at the Wales Lake Uranium Project. Having identified five targets for further exploration through a high resolution airborne magnetic survey, we have clear direction on which areas of the Project we should evaluate next. Looking ahead, we're eager to further value for our shareholders as we continue to drive exploration advancement at the Project."

In December 2024, a high resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown over the Britt Lake, the Brazier South and North Agar claims collectively referred to as the "Wales Lake Project". Five targets are selected for further investigation, based on magnetic lineaments and regional uranium/thorium anomalies.

There are two structural trends, oriented NNW-SSE and NW-SE identified in the project area, likely representing the main tectonic fabric of the Taltson Domain locally. On a regional scale, folding in the Taltson is along a NE-SW axis, identified by magnetic stratigraphic markers. The Wales Lake project is apparently at the closure of a regional fold axis which trends NE-SW.

The two major structural elements are noteworthy: a structural corridor, oriented NNW-SSE which disrupts the magnetic stratigraphy and is magnetite-destructive, possibly indicative of alteration; and a tectonic break, oriented NW-SE which appears to be a boundary between basement lithologies.

The geological exploration model is designed to test conductors and primarily fault-controlled basement-hosted mineralization such as Rabbit Lake (Eldorado), and Arrow (NexGen Energy) and Triple R (Paladin) occurrences that are hosted in the Taltson Domain.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Locke Goldsmith, M.Sc., P.Eng., P. Geo., and who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is currently focused on exploration at its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project.

Situated south of Wales Lake and positioned just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin, the Project is strategically located within the Patterson Lake Corridor which hosts two significant uranium deposits (Triple R Deposit, 2.2 Mt @ 1.58 U308 and 0.51 g/t Au & the Arrow Deposit which is the largest source of low-cost uranium globally, potentially delivering up to 30 million pounds of high-grade uranium per year). The deposits represent the largest high-grade uranium systems globally, comparable to world-class deposits such as McArthur River, Cigar Lake, and Key Lake.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Casey Forward

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "intends" "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the debt settlement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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SOURCE Blast Resources Inc

For further information, please contact: E-mail: [email protected], Website: www.blastresources.com