CABINET ORGANIZATION Say goodbye to clutter under the sink with the new BOTTON II organizational system that maximizes storage for recycling, cleaning supplies and more. The BOTTON ll fits seamlessly below the sink base cabinet and boasts easy to access under the sink organization, including two removable four-gallon bins with handles and a top shelf for additional storage. The often ignored, but frequently used sink cabinet have great potential for optimizing workflow by making everyday items easily within reach, yet out of sight. Reinvent your sink cabinet with the BOTTON II – the perfect final touch to any BLANCO UNIT. Easy to install on the bottom of the cabinet using just four screws, the BOTTON II is 10" wide, 19" deep and 15 3 ⁄4" tall.

FOLDABLE GRID

BLANCO's impressive roster of clever accessories broadens with the Foldable Grid. This multi-purpose sink grid is designed to maximize space above the bowl. Use it as a rack for rinsing produce, drying dishes, heat protection for countertops or a practical addition to the worktop to help ease prep and fill pots. The options are limitless, making it an indispensable tool in the kitchen. The Foldable Grid is made of high-quality stainless steel rods and is connected by flexible, slip-proof silicon for added stability. When it is not in use, it can be folded up and stowed at the edge of the sink or in your cabinet. The Foldable Grid is 18 1/8" long and 17 5/16" wide and works for a variety of BLANCO sinks.

NEW FAUCET FINISHES

Matte Black

Embrace bold with Matte Black. Whether you need a pop of contrast in a white kitchen or a dramatic accent to complement dark countertops, BLANCO's new Matte Black finish is a versatile option that works with a variety of colors and design styles. BLANCO's Matte Black will be offered in the EMPRESSA, RIVANA and ATURA faucet collections and EMPRESSA, RIVANA and LATO soap dispensers. Opt for a Matte Black finish in the RIVANA semi-pro faucet, inspired by professional kitchens for the full Semi-pro Home Chef BLANCO UNIT experience.

Satin Gold

Elevate your space with BLANCO's new Satin Gold faucet finish. Unlike deeper-toned brass and bronze faucets, Satin Gold receives a warm welcome for its modern, soft hue. Delicate details, and the subtle texture of the brushed finish, radiate luxury while easily mixing and matching with existing metals in the kitchen. Satin Gold will be offered in the EMPRESSA, RIVANA and LINUS kitchen faucet collections and EMPRESSA, RIVANA, TORRE and LATO soap dispensers. For those interested in a farmhouse-inspired BLANCO UNIT, the EMPRESSA faucet collection in Satin Gold brings a touch of vintage elegance that traditional design enthusiasts will love.

About BLANCO

With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for the well-thought-out kitchen water hub in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options, make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

