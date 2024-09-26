Blair McKeil Awarded Eighth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage, and Creativity

Award presented onboard Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 while docked in Halifax, NS

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Eighth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage, and Creativity was awarded to Blair McKeil on Wednesday, September 25, onboard Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2. To celebrate this honor, McKeil was joined by local dignitaries, leaders from the maritime community, and officers from Queen Mary 2, which was docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Samuel Cunard Prize was created in 2015 by Cunard, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, and the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation to celebrate Cunard's 175th Anniversary in the ancestral home of its founder, Sir Samuel Cunard. The award acknowledges an extraordinary individual who demonstrates the qualities exemplified by Cunard throughout his life. Previous honorees include Jim Irving, John Risley, the Right Honorable Paul Martin, Ken Rowe, Zita Cobb, Scott McCrea and Fred Smithers.

Blair McKeil is the Vice Chairman of McKeil Marine Limited, a company his family started over 68 years ago. At a young age, Blair was actively involved in the business and at just 32 was named President. He served as president from 1992 to 2010; CEO, Chairman from 2002 to 2016; and Vice Chairman from 2016. Under Blair's leadership, McKeil Marine evolved from an owner-operated tug and barge company into one of Canada's leading marine service providers, specializing in marine transportation and delivering complex marine project solutions. They employ over 400 highly skilled sailing and shore-based crew and they continue to grow and expand under new ownership, Astatine Investment Partners.

Blair's vision, courage, creative leadership and relentless drive were instrumental in developing new enterprises and opportunities for the organization. An important part of Blair's legacy is his profound commitment to giving back to the communities where McKeil Marine operates and to creating a culture of caring and respect among all McKeil employees.

"I am humbled by this prestigious award and graciously accept it on behalf of my family and the men and women I've been fortunate enough to work beside throughout my career in the marine industry," said Blair McKeil. "Having the courage to be vulnerable and to take risks is what drives vision and creativity. Samuel Cunard's legacy is an inspiration – his vision, courage and creativity set forth a culture of excellence and today the Cunard name is synonymous with delivering unforgettable customer experiences. It is truly an honor to be recognized by this world class company, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation."

"It's an honor to present Blair McKeil with this prestigious award," said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial for Cunard North America. "Blair has dedicated his life to Canada's maritime industry and his family business, consistently demonstrating unwavering commitment to its people, its customers, and the communities it serves. He exemplifies the values of Samuel Cunard, and in our founder's ancestral home, it is a privilege for us to bestow this recognition upon Mr. McKeil."

