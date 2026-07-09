BlackNorth Initiative Launches Vanguard Scholars with Fairfax Financial and Northbridge Financial as Founding Partners

Inaugural cohort of 32 high-achieving Black youth from across Canada will begin a six-year academic, career, and leadership development journey with a summer academy at the University of Toronto

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - BlackNorth Initiative today announced that Vanguard Scholars, a national initiative designed to identify, support, and accelerate the next generation of Black leaders across Canada, will officially launch on July 10, 2026. This unique six-year program starts between the junior and senior year of high school and mirrors the proven Thrive Scholars program in the U.S., providing participating scholars with sustained academic, social, financial, and career development support with rigorous programming, academic and career mentoring, internships, and early career exposure.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Northbridge Financial Corporation, are supporting the program as Founding Partners. Their vision, commitment, and investment provide the foundation for Vanguard Scholars to build a broader network of partners that will expand the program's reach and impact for future generations of scholars.

The inaugural cohort of thirty-two scholars entering their final year of high school have been selected for the initial cohort and will travel to Toronto for a fully funded residential academic and leadership experience at the University of Toronto. By covering the costs of participation, the program ensures that financial circumstances and geography do not prevent qualifying scholars from taking part. Participants were selected through a rigorous and highly competitive national process that drew applications from exceptional students across Canada.

The Summer Academy marks the beginning of a six-year commitment to each scholar. Following the Summer Academy, scholars will continue to receive academic advising, mentorship, leadership development, scholarship guidance, career exposure, and access to professional networks as they progress through high school and post-secondary education at institutions across the country.

"Talent is born in every community; the opportunity to develop it is not. Vanguard Scholars is designed to close that gap by surrounding exceptional Black youth with the support, mentorship, and networks they need to thrive," said Dahabo Ahmed Omer, Chief Executive Officer of BlackNorth Initiative. "Our scholars arrive with extraordinary talent, ambition, and character. They are already leading, already dreaming boldly. Fairfax, Northbridge, the University of Toronto, and our supporters recognized their potential and chose to invest in it with conviction. There is no greater gift than being seen, valued, and believed in before the world fully recognizes what is possible."

"This program will help open doors for exceptional young people across the country and support them as they prepare to lead in every sector of Canadian society," said V. Prem Watsa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. "We are proud to partner with BlackNorth Initiative to help build the next generation of leaders who will shape Canada's future."

"At Northbridge, we believe the strength and resilience of Canadian business begins with strong communities. Vanguard Scholars is a meaningful investment in high-potential students who have already demonstrated leadership and vision," said Craig Pinnock, Chief Financial Officer of Northbridge Financial Corporation. "As a Founding Partner, we're committed to helping these scholars access the opportunities, networks, and support they need to turn potential into lasting impact."

Vanguard Scholars brings together leading employers, universities, and community organizations to build a national pipeline of future leaders while demonstrating how Corporate Canada can expand opportunity, strengthen talent, and invest in Canada's long-term prosperity. Building on the leadership of Fairfax Financial and Northbridge Financial Corporation, BlackNorth Initiative welcomes organizations interested in expanding opportunities for future cohorts of Vanguard Scholars.

BlackNorth Initiative is grateful to the University of Toronto and President Melanie Woodin for serving as the inaugural academic host of Vanguard Scholars and for helping create an immersive university experience where scholars can deepen their academic preparation, build community, and begin to envision their future pathways.

"The University of Toronto is delighted to welcome the inaugural Vanguard Scholars cohort this summer to experience campus life, learn and grow together, and picture their futures," said Professor Melanie Woodin, President of the University of Toronto. "Hosting these talented students as they begin this exciting journey is an honour and a responsibility we embrace."

About BlackNorth Initiative

BlackNorth Initiative is a national non-profit organization working to eliminate anti-Black systemic racism by advancing economic opportunity, education, employment, and leadership for Black Canadians. Through partnerships with business, governments, and community organizations, BlackNorth Initiative develops practical solutions that strengthen Canada's economy and society. For more information, visit blacknorth.ca and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.



About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

About Northbridge Financial Corporation

Northbridge Financial Corporation is a leading commercial property and casualty insurance group that has helped protect Canadian businesses for more than 100 years. We offer a wide range of innovative solutions to Canadian businesses through our Northbridge Insurance and Federated Insurance brands. We are proud to be a 100% Canadian company, wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Visit us at www.nbfc.com to learn more.

About the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto is consistently ranked as Canada's top university and among the best in the world. Founded in 1827, U of T is recognized globally for its academic excellence and as an engine of discovery, innovation and progress, creating knowledge and solutions that make a tangible difference around the globe. Offering more than 700 undergraduate and 300 graduate programs across its three campuses, U of T prepares students for success through an outstanding global education rooted in excellence, inclusion and close-knit learning communities.

Media Contacts

BlackNorth Initiative

Shelton Mpala

Director of Partnerships and Strategic Communications

[email protected]

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

John Varnell

Vice President, Corporate Development

416-367-4941

Northbridge Financial Corporation

Eric May

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

University of Toronto

U of T Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackNorth Initiative