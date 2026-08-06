BlackNorth Initiative and Home Opportunities Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Affordable Homeownership for Black Families in Brampton

The partnership will pair community outreach for Mount Pleasant Commons, a new affordable ownership development, with guidance to help more families take the first step toward homeownership

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- With homeownership slipping out of reach for many Black families across the Greater Toronto Area, BlackNorth Initiative and Home Opportunities today announced a new partnership to open a real pathway to ownership, pairing community engagement for Mount Pleasant Commons, an affordable homeownership development in Brampton, with guidance through the pre-qualification process.

The partnership will focus on connecting eligible community members with information, guidance, and access to the pre-qualification process for Mount Pleasant Commons, a 136-home development featuring stacked townhouses, studios to four-bedroom homes, and a housing model designed to reduce monthly carrying costs and make ownership more attainable.

This partnership forms part of BlackNorth Initiative's Homeownership Bridge Program, an initiative established to address the persistent homeownership gap experienced by Black Canadians through innovative shared-equity and affordable homeownership solutions.

At a time when many Black families continue to face significant barriers to homeownership, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing housing access, economic mobility, and long-term community stability.

"Homeownership is more than a financial milestone. It is a pathway to stability, dignity, generational wealth, and community belonging," said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO of BlackNorth Initiative. "For too many Black Canadians, that pathway has been made harder by systemic anti-Black racism and long-standing inequities in access to capital, opportunity, and housing. Through this partnership, we are translating our commitment into action by connecting more Black families with affordable homeownership opportunities, practical guidance, and a pathway to building generational wealth."

"Mount Pleasant Commons was created with one clear purpose: to give more people a real opportunity to own," said Mike Labbé, Founder and CEO of Home Opportunities. "We know that affordability is one of the greatest challenges facing families today. By working with BlackNorth Initiative, we can reach community members who may not have seen homeownership as possible and help them understand the steps, supports, and options available to them."

As part of the partnership, BlackNorth Initiative and Home Opportunities will host three virtual community engagement sessions to introduce the project, explain the pre-qualification process, and answer questions from interested participants.

Together, the two organizations will help prospective homeowners navigate the journey from initial interest through pre-qualification and ultimately toward affordable homeownership.

Community members interested in learning more or attending our virtual information sessions can register here or contact the BlackNorth Initiative Programs Team at [email protected].

About BlackNorth Initiative

BlackNorth Initiative is a national non-profit organization working to eliminate anti-Black systemic racism by advancing economic opportunity, education, employment, homeownership, and leadership for Black Canadians. Through partnerships with business, governments, and community organizations, BlackNorth Initiative develops practical solutions that strengthen Canada's economy and society. For more information, visit blacknorth.ca and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

About Home Opportunities

Home Opportunities is focused on creating pathways to affordable homeownership through innovative housing models, individual guidance, and developments designed to reduce barriers to ownership. Building on decades of experience in affordable housing, Home Opportunities works to provide quality homes and practical supports that help more people take the first step toward owning.

SOURCE BlackNorth Initiative

Media Contacts: Shelton Mpala, Director of Partnership and Strategic Communications, BlackNorth Initiative, 437-997-7110, [email protected]; Mickayla Labbé, VP, Marketing and Sales, Home Opportunities, 416-504-2443, [email protected]