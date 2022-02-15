BLACKLINE TAKES TOP SPOT FOR FINANCIAL CLOSE ON ANNUAL G2 LIST OF THE BEST SOFTWARE PRODUCTS

Accounting automation software leader ranked first in mid-market and enterprise segments by leading software peer review site

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Leading online software marketplace and peer review platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 1 spot for financial close software on G2's list of the 'Best Accounting & Finance Products of 2022'. Recognized for 'Market Presence' and 'Satisfaction', BlackLine ranked first in both the mid-market and enterprise segments.

G2 operates a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers each year. The annual G2 Best Software List ranks the "world's best software companies and products" based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. As of today, BlackLine customers have posted 630 reviews at G2.com. Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about BlackLine:

" Automation, Accuracy and Transparency - In addition to a well-designed out-of-the-box platform, BlackLine gives the customer options to customize the business rules, workflows, access controls and workspace to how we want it to be with minimal cost, time and effort." – Administrator in Computer Hardware (Mid-Market 51-1,000 employees)

G2's online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews.



"Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

Software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores . To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must have received at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2's scoring methodology .

The G2 accolades come on the heels of BlackLine taking first place in two financial close categories ('Best Relationship' and 'Best Feature Set') in the second annual 'Best of Finance Software Awards' presented last month by B2B software peer review platform TrustRadius.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

