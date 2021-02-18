BlackLine Takes Top Spot for Enterprise Financial Close Software in Annual G2 Ranking of the Best Finance Products

Only financial close software provider in top 15 in overall list of the 'Best Finance Products of 2021'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Leading online peer reviews platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 1 spot for Financial Close software in the Enterprise category on G2's list of the 'Best Finance Products of 2021'. Recognized for 'Market Presence' and 'Satisfaction', BlackLine also ranked No. 15 on the overall list – the only company in G2's Financial Close category to make the top 15, ahead of such industry giants as NetSuite, Oracle and Workday.

G2's Best Software Awards and Lists rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. As of Feb. 11, BlackLine customers had posted 545 reviews at G2.com. Here's what some are saying about BlackLine:

"Pays for itself quickly"

"BlackLine is a user-friendly tool that is quick and easy to implement, and quick and easy for users to learn. Excellent training courses come as part of the package, and training is specific to unique features, so easy for personnel to not only learn the tool, but become experts with the tool." – Controller (Enterprise)

"Excellent Product!"

"BlackLine has been extremely helpful for our organization especially during month-end close. It's much easier to track month-end tasks having everything in one central location... BlackLine has been useful as well in doing account reconciliations. Additionally, gathering SOX support for those account reconciliations is much easier especially with the account certification details readily available." – User in Computer Software (Mid-Market)

"A Step Forward"

"From a corporate level, we benefit most from the greater visibility to all accounts across all entities. This allows us a faster way to review activity and performance from all our locations through a shared platform that is easier to communicate…minimizes the risk of miscommunication." – Administrator in Medical Devices (Enterprise)

"Changed the way we close as a company"

"We utilize the Reconciliations, Journals and Tasks modules, and are currently implementing the Matching module. The implementation and use of these tools has allowed us to take significant manual processes out of our close and reduce our close by 3-4 days. We anticipate further improvement through the Matching module, taking high-volume comparison of data sets out of our hands." – Assistant Controller (Mid-Market)

G2 created the 2021 lists based on data from over a million authentic, verified customer reviews spanning over 86,000 software products from nearly 65,000 companies. Winners were determined based on 241,441 reviews left on G2 between Jan. 1st and Dec. 31st, 2020 and were limited to companies that had received at least 100 reviews in the past year. All scores were calculated using G2's algorithms, explained in detail here.

The G2 accolades come on the heels of BlackLine taking first place in all financial close categories (Customer Support, Usability and Feature Set) at the TrustRadius awards last month.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

