BlackLine Sweeps TrustRadius Awards Taking 1st Place In All Financial Close Categories

Accounting automation software leader recognized for Customer Support, Usability and Feature Set, as rated by its customers at leading software peer reviews platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has taken first place in all financial close categories (Customer Support, Usability and Feature Set) in the 'Best of Finance Software 2021 Awards' presented last week by TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform.

TrustRadius awards provide unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based entirely on customer feedback. BlackLine was the only company recognized in the financial close space, having received strong acclaim from the BlackLine user community for the functionality and usability of its cloud platform, as well as the company's industry leading customer support.

"BlackLine's customers have spoken – giving top ratings across the board for customer support, usability and a diverse feature set – marking BlackLine as a clear favorite of the industry," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers emphasize how professional, knowledgeable and communicative BlackLine's support team is. They also highlight how easily business professionals can manage and administer the platform."

Each month, over a million B2B technology buyers, more than 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Here's what users across multiple industries are saying about BlackLine's Customer Support, Usability and Feature Set at TrustRadius.com:

"We LOVE BlackLine. We use all modules (other than CIM due to company's structure). We implemented recons, tasks and journals globally. The support team and our success manager are highly responsive." Sr. Manager, Accounting (Leisure, Travel & Tourism; 10,001+ employees)

"Overall, the product performs well and has reduced the company's closing cycle. From uploading large amounts of data to preparing/approving reconciliations, the UI (user interface) experience is second to none and very easy to use." Sr. Manager, Corporate Accounting (Environmental Services; 1,001 to 5,000 employees)

"Previously we had a very archaic process that was driven by Excel spreadsheets and manual checklists. This product also increased our general transparency across entities as we can now easily look into the reconciliations and accounts of foreign entities that we previously did not have access to." Sr. Accountant (Electrical & Electronic Manufacturing; 1,001 to 5,000 employees)

"Our support people always get back to us quickly and provide effective solutions to our problems and answers to our questions. We've successfully resolved many problems, such as updating our certificates, with very little unnecessary back-and-forth or wasted time." BlackLine Application Administrator/Sr. Accountant II (Leisure, Travel & Tourism; 10,001+ employees)

"Congratulations to the BlackLine team on winning all three awards. It is truly an accomplishment worth celebrating, to have customers recognize their outstanding support, user-friendly design, and breadth of capabilities in reviews," said Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius.

To read reviews from additional BlackLine users, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

For further information: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected], http://www.blackline.com

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com

