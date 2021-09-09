BlackLine Surpasses 1,000 Customers Running On Oracle ERPs

15 of the Fortune 25 using BlackLine to automate key finance and accounting processes, with many operating in a multiple-ERP environment that includes Oracle ERPs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has surpassed 1,000 customers running on Oracle ERPs (enterprise resource planning systems). In addition, 15 of the Fortune 25 currently use BlackLine to automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, with many operating in a multi-ERP environment that includes Oracle ERPs.

"Many of the largest companies in the world use BlackLine alongside Oracle ERPs because they realize adding BlackLine gives them greater control and visibility throughout the entire financial close process," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "Coupled with our superior customer experience, using BlackLine and Oracle together can be a very powerful combination, resulting in stronger ROI, better user adoption and greater overall satisfaction."

BlackLine provides a best-of-breed, full-functionality suite of cloud-based accounting automation solutions along with leading practices attained from years of experience with thousands of customer implementations, enabling both large multi-national and mid-sized organizations to realize success faster. With built-in capabilities and off-the-shelf reporting templates that work across all leading ERP and source systems, BlackLine customers spend less time configuring, and more time driving results by delivering fast, accurate, trusted numbers to inform business decisions.

Many of the world's leading companies have leveraged BlackLine alongside Oracle ERPs as they embark on their digital finance transformation and modern accounting journeys. Here's what some are saying:

"Using BlackLine alongside our Oracle ERP over the past 8+ years has given us much greater visibility and increased employee productivity by eliminating manual processes and providing real-time access to critical financial data. BlackLine assists in the monitoring of policy compliance and provides us with a full-functionality, one-stop shop. As a global business with nearly 30 currency ledgers in Oracle, BlackLine also allows us to perform multicurrency reconciliations instead of only reconciling in US dollars." Justin Culp , head of financial and regulatory reporting, Western Union

"Even though updating our Oracle ERP required a whole new chart of accounts, it was easy to get everything into BlackLine. The ability to have full functionality at our fingertips, all kinds of reports we can run at any time, saves us so much time. I haven't worked with any software that is better for this purpose than BlackLine." Travis Curl , general ledger analyst, Hyatt

"Linking BlackLine with Oracle NetSuite was pain-free – a smooth integration and seamless implementation with minimal support needed from IT. I can't imagine not having BlackLine. I have a lot more confidence in the numbers now. And BlackLine is scalable, so we can keep up with our ever-increasing workload – and increasing complexity – as the company grows." Milton Massery , director of accounting, GoodRx

"We looked at several software solutions to complement our Oracle ERP, but BlackLine was the best fit. It was entirely in the cloud, which allowed us complete visibility. The ability to implement BlackLine in stages—yet still have full functionality for individual processes—was also a deciding factor. We knew we could grow with it. Plus, it's so user friendly and easy to navigate." Jeanette Nimmo , GL global process owner, Hyatt

"BlackLine has helped our organization effectively and efficiently reconcile accounts with data coming from multiple ERP systems [including Oracle]." Nathaniel Holycross , manager, financial analysis, consolidations and reporting, XPO Logistics

Though more than 1,000 BlackLine customers are currently running on Oracle ERPs, BlackLine is ERP-agnostic, optimized for today's hybrid, changing and growing enterprise with direct integration to more than 30 different leading ERP and source systems.



About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

