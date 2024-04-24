BlackLine Honors Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, and Genpact with 2023 Global Partner Awards

Annual awards program recognizes leading firms for going above and beyond in their collaborative efforts to guide BlackLine customers on their digital finance transformation journeys

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has announced the winners of its 2023 global and regional partner awards, with Deloitte and Genpact honored as 'Global Partners of the Year' and Capgemini, Deloitte, and EY all earning 'Global Consulting Alliance' accolades. The annual awards program recognizes partners that excel at collaborating with the BlackLine team and help drive lasting customer value with BlackLine solutions across the globe.

Following a thorough review, BlackLine recently up-leveled its partner strategy as a company-wide priority area, investing significant resources and effort to align internal sales, services, and product team objectives with those of its external partners to maximize mutual and collaborative growth.

"Over the past several years, we've expanded our global partner ecosystem to fuel and support our growth. Now we have shifted focus to doubling down and deepening relationships with our most trusted and strategic partners, leveraging the strong and embedded relationships they have with key decision-makers at our customers as they undergo their digital finance transformation journeys,' said Michael Otto, vice president of global strategic alliances and partner programs at BlackLine. "Our 2023 award winners are the best of the best and exemplify this high-quality, world-class ecosystem. Going forward, as a more 'partner-powered' organization, we expect to accelerate growth at scale and drive sustained customer value working together to serve the Office of the CFO."

The 2023 BlackLine Partner Award winners were selected across 32 categories based on recommendations from BlackLine digital finance transformation experts, partner contribution to growth and innovation, and their commitment to customer value creation. The winners were announced at BlackLine's annual Partner Kick-off event. The complete list of honorees can be found here.

BlackLine's global partner ecosystem encompasses leading consulting, reseller, technology, and outsourcing firms including:

SAP Platinum Partner with a Global Reseller Agreement under which BlackLine's market-leading cloud-based solutions are offered as solution extensions for SAP software, complementing functionality provided by SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA®.

Global Strategic Alliances with the world's leading consulting and advisory organizations, including Capgemini, Deloitte, and EY to drive digital transformation in Finance and Accounting (F&A) in the enterprise space across all industries.

Regional Strategic Alliances that provide digital finance transformation expertise focused on the enterprise and upper mid-market segments to better serve customers across specific geographies.

Solution Providers that, as value-added resellers, focus on serving the North America mid-market and all segments of emerging markets.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Service Provider Alliances with industry giants such as Genpact to better serve customers in transforming, optimizing, and running their F&A operations.

Software and Cloud Partnerships focused on complementary capabilities that add value to the BlackLine platform, including expanded presence in adjacent areas to financial close management, invoice-to-cash automation, and consolidation.

For a full list of BlackLine partners or to learn more about becoming one, please visit the partner section on BlackLine's website.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

Nearly 4,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, Bangalore, and Singapore. For more information, visit blackline.com.

