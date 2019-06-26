BlackLine Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem Teaming Up With Dell Boomi, Host Analytics, Onecloud, Workato and Others

Accounting automation software leader increases customer value delivering pre-integrated

best-of-breed solutions and enhanced connectivity capabilities

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Building on several longstanding relationships with industry leaders such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite and Sage Intacct, BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is expanding its technology partner ecosystem with the goal of increasing customer value by making it easier than ever for ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), integration and best-of-breed financial application software providers to connect their solutions to the company's market-leading cloud platform for financial controls and automation.

As part of the expansion, BlackLine is enhancing connectivity and integration with key ERP partners, RPA providers and integration/connectivity platforms including Dell Boomi, OneCloud and Workato.

"Implementing effective financial automation has become one of the most important goals for hypergrowth companies and enterprises alike," said Markus Zirn, vice president of business development at Workato. "We're excited to partner with BlackLine to enable seamless end-to-end financial processes by empowering businesses to connect BlackLine with their most critical business applications, including Workday, NetSuite and SAP."

Integration partners extend BlackLine's reach across the entire software ecosystem, providing customers with enhanced capabilities to bring their financial data into BlackLine.

"With OneCloud, BlackLine now has a conduit with key planning and consolidation technologies that include Oracle HFM & Essbase, Oracle EPM Cloud, Workiva, Anaplan, Host Analytics and IBM Planning Analytics, to provide a comprehensive financial picture," said Brian Meyers, chief product officer, OneCloud.

BlackLine also recently launched a new Technology Partner Program designed to ease integration with complementary applications used in the financial close, consolidation and reporting processes – providing guidance and best practices on how applications should be used in conjunction with each other and ultimately enabling customers to seamlessly automate workflows across systems. Host Analytics, a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management, was among the first to sign up.

"Organizations are looking to the transformation of Finance to squeeze every inefficiency and inaccuracy out of financial processes," said Ron Baden, CEO, Host Analytics. "By integrating the Host Analytics and BlackLine solutions, we're giving Finance a way to escape the burden of manual, error-prone and inefficient close processes. We're excited to offer this unbeatable combination so Finance can focus on strategic opportunities for growth."



With intensifying global competitive pressures, a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, the growing complexity of financial processes and heightened demand for greater visibility into balance sheet data, more companies are leveraging cloud-based tools and undergoing large-scale digital financial transformation projects. BlackLine is seeing customers increasingly engage with a growing list of best-of-breed cloud solution providers in their finance and accounting departments.

"Seamless connectivity and smooth, end-to-end financial process automation have become value drivers for our clients," said Mario Spanicciati, chief strategy officer, BlackLine. "With our partners we are providing end-to-end financial close management and intelligent accounting automation solutions that result in shorter close cycles with better controls. Ultimately, these integrations are enabling customers to drive better decision-making across the business."

The BlackLine Technology Partner Program comprises an ecosystem of leading software companies committed to providing transformative solutions tailored to Finance & Accounting. To learn more or to sign up, please visit www.blackline.com/partners/technology-partners/.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,700 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

