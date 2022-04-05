BlackLine Chief People Officer Invited to Speak at Wellbeing at Work Summit US 2022

Susan Otto to discuss winning strategies for attracting and retaining talent in turbulent times

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Susan Otto, chief people officer at accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), has been invited to speak this week at the Wellbeing at Work Summit US 2022.

Wellbeing at Work's mission is to make wellbeing and mental health a strategic priority in every organization across the world. The Summit brings together senior-level HR, Reward, Wellness, Benefit and other business leaders from across the country who want to elevate their wellbeing and mental health initiatives. The annual event delivers strategic direction, advice and inspiration from employers and experts to help attendees design and implement a holistic program that delivers healthy outcomes and a more productive organization.

Ms. Otto will participate on a panel entitled 'Engagement and Retention - Winning Strategies for Attracting and Retaining Top Talent When Health and Wellbeing are a Top Priority' which will explore the factors driving evolution in traditional patterns of work and employment. She will be joined by Becky Cantieri, chief people officer at SurveyMonkey, and Dr. Sam Dolezal, wellbeing officer at Union Bank & Trust.

Otto will draw upon her 25 years of experience building high performance workforces based on strong employee engagement, creativity and productivity. She has led BlackLine's HR, Talent Acquisition, Benefits and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion teams since 2018 – during a period of rapid growth and expansion to over 1,500 employees worldwide, while maintaining the company's culture of service and commitment to employees and customers.

Under Otto's HR direction, BlackLine was named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the Best Workplaces. BlackLine also won a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform, for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees and for giving back to the community.

The Wellbeing at Work Summit US 2022 is taking place April 5th – 6th, both digitally and in-person in Washington, D.C. For more information or to register, visit here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

