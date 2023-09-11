BlackLine BeyondTheBlack™ 2023 to Feature James Hardie, Nodaway Valley Bank, Red Wing Shoes,and Starbucks Among 35+ Customers Speaking

Industry-leading customers, Deloitte, EY, and SAP to share insights on top-of-mind digital finance transformation topics, including the use of AI in Finance and Accounting



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its annual conference, BeyondTheBlack™, in San Diego next week, uniting a global community of thousands of finance and accounting (F&A) leaders to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation. Beyond reporting the numbers and managing risk, F&A is being asked to do more than ever before, including transforming foundational processes, optimizing business operations, and guiding corporate strategy. BeyondTheBlack 2023 will make clear that now is the time for F&A leaders to 'Go Beyond' and drive a more strategic office of the CFO.

BeyondTheBlack invites all F&A professionals to embrace modern accounting over three days of sessions featuring speakers from more than 35 BlackLine customers including James Hardie, Nodaway Valley Bank, Red Wing Shoes, and Starbucks. Leading customers will share measurable results from modernizing their financial close, accounts receivable (AR), and intercompany financial management (IFM) processes using BlackLine's solutions on their digital finance transformation journeys. Thought leaders from Deloitte, EY, and SAP are among the 17 BlackLine strategic partners and sponsors speaking at the event.

Program Highlights :

More than 50 BlackLine customer users telling their digital finance transformation stories

Over 120 total speakers, spanning over 100 sessions on key topics including: The use of advanced automation technologies and AI to optimize financial close, consolidation, AR, and IFM processes Best practices to streamline order-to-cash, cash application, collections, and other key AR automation processes How automating IFM processes can vastly improve operational and tax efficiencies, unlocking new horizons for growth and helping leading-class organizations 'Go Beyond Zero' with their intercompany transaction balances How BlackLine complements specific ERP systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday, and more

Presentation of the 2023 Modern Accounting Awards, showcasing transformational outcomes for companies of all sizes and across multiple industries

18 deep-dive BlackLine U workshops

More than 15 interactive expert panels

15+ CPE (continuing professional education) credits available

Featured Speakers :

BlackLine Co-CEOs Therese Tucker and Owen Ryan , CFO Mark Partin , Chief Accounting Officer Patrick Villanova , Chief Transformation Officer Tammy Coley – BlackLine's team of finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business.

BlackLine's team of finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business. World-class Concert Pianist and Powerhouse Speaker Jade Simmons – Jade uses the piano as a vehicle to provide inspiration, entertainment, and transformation that profoundly moves her audience. She connects leaders and professionals to their purpose, unleashing momentum in both life and business. With the opening keynote, Jade will kick off BeyondTheBlack on a high note!

Jade uses the piano as a vehicle to provide inspiration, entertainment, and transformation that profoundly moves her audience. She connects leaders and professionals to their purpose, unleashing momentum in both life and business. With the opening keynote, Jade will kick off BeyondTheBlack on a high note! Futurist and Emerging Technologies and AI Expert Maurice Conti – Maurice believes we've gone beyond into a new era. He's particularly adept at seeing the technological potential in a company's future and has inspired audiences to rethink their approach to innovation. He will lead a provocative and illuminating keynote discussion on how technology is changing the way we live, work, and conduct business—including in the world of Finance and Accounting.

BeyondTheBlack 2023 will take place Sept. 11-13th in San Diego. Join the event to find out what the best companies in the world have to say about using BlackLine's best-in-class solutions to modernize their F&A operations.

For more information and to register to attend in person or via a limited livestream, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

For further information: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected]