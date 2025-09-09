The Framework delivers the missing policy backbone in Canada's cultural industries

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Black Screen Office (BSO) has launched the world's first Anti-Black Racism Policy Framework for Canada's Cultural Industries. Developed over two years through a national consultation with Black artists, leaders, and cultural workers, the framework offers a sector-specific roadmap for dismantling systemic anti-Black racism across screen, music, literature, and the performing arts.

"What makes this initiative unique is that while some organizations in the cultural sector have strategies or action plans, none have actual policies," said Joan Jenkinson, CEO, Black Screen Office. "The Framework stresses that policy comes first. Without it, strategies and action plans risk moving in different directions, losing coherence, or collapsing under pressure. Policy is the grounding that makes actions sustainable."

The Framework sets out 25 adaptable policy considerations that tackle hiring, leadership, authorship, accountability, and representation. It is a flexible guide for organizations ready to move from statements of intent to institutional change.

Across Canada's arts and culture sector, the gaps are stark. Black professionals hold only 2% of cultural board seats despite making up 4.3% of the population. In music, 98% have never applied for grants, and nearly 9 in 10 who did were denied. In the screen industries, fewer than 3% occupy top creative roles such as showrunner or executive producer. Pay gaps, isolation, and discrimination remain common across sectors.

The Framework addresses the missing policy gap by helping organizations set clear principles, define accountability, and establish lasting standards that move beyond temporary initiatives or symbolic gestures.

Starting today, the BSO is making the Framework and supporting tools freely available to the arts sector in both English and French through its website.

This initiative is funded by the Canada Council for the Arts, Canada Media Fund, Creative BC, Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Creates, and the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative through the Black Business Initiative. It was developed in partnership with ADVANCE Music Foundation and the Cultural Pluralism in the Arts Movement Ontario (CPAMO).

"The Framework gives organizations a starting point and a standard," said Keziah Myers, Executive Director of ADVANCE Music Foundation. "We're proud to be partners in a project that can reshape how institutions work with and for Black talent."

The National Screen Institute, Canada's National Ballet School and the National Film Board of Canada are leading the sector in piloting the Framework.

"This is a natural next step in our commitment to equity in Canada's screen sector," says Christine Kleckner, Executive Director at the National Screen Institute. "It is helping us develop a policy grounded in action and accountability to dismantle systemic barriers and better support Black creatives and staff at every level of our work."

"This Framework is a landmark for Canadian culture," said John Dalrymple, Executive Director of Canada's National Ballet School. "It sets a clear expectation for institutions to act and to build lasting support for Black artists, students and staff."

"The NFB embraces the opportunity to work with the Black Screen Office on its Anti-Black Racism Policy Framework pilot project. This is a powerful opportunity to act as a galvanizing force for Canada's creative community," shares Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and Chairperson of the National Film Board of Canada. "The NFB already benefits from best practices and sound EDI governance, and this pilot project will further anchor our culture of equity and inclusion and commitments towards anti-Black racism; it will also help set a benchmark for socially responsible governance in the cultural sector."

About the Black Screen Office

The Black Screen Office exists to champion Black creators, grow Black-led businesses, and ensure Black stories are made and seen. By focusing on talent, access, and visibility, we help shape a screen industry that reflects the full richness of Black experiences in Canada and around the world.

