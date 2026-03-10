Black Mammoth Metals Grants Incentive Options

BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to three consultants to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 common shares at a price of $5.51 per share for a 5-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Included in this option grant are 200,000 options for the Company's exploration manager who is a deemed Insider of the Company. The options will vest 30% after year one, 30% after year two and 40% after year three.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.

Nye County, NV. Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.

Lincoln County, NM. Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.

Lander County, NV. Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.

Gila County, AZ. Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.

La Paz County, AZ. Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.

Pershing County, NV. Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.

(including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV. Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.

Elko County, NV. Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property , Lemhi County, ID.

, Lemhi County, ID. East Reveille Gold property , Nye County, NV.

, Nye County, NV. America Mine Gold property , San Bernardino, CA.

, San Bernardino, CA. Quito Gold property , Lander County, NV .

, Lander County, NV South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).

(including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024). Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Website: www.blackmammothmetals.com

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, Phone: 604 347 9101, Email: [email protected]