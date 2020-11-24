Black Friday has already started at Bikini Village!

Why wait for Black Friday offers on Friday, November 27th, 2020 when the best offers of the season at Bikini Village are right now!

It is possible to take advantage of all the Bikini Village Black Friday deals as:

40% OFF swimwear and accessories at regular-price

Additional 50% OFF sale items

70% OFF on swimsuits from selected brands

The swimwear retailer has other amazing surprises for its customers to discover online on the Black Friday page and in stores.

Favourite Brands on Sale

Bikini Village's Black Friday is the ideal moment to shop popular swimsuit and clothing brands, all at crazy reduced prices. There are hot deals on the best brands, and these offers are only available for a limited time!

Billabong

Guess

O'Neill

Rip Curl

Body Glove

Roxy

… and many more!

A Safe Shopping Experience

At Bikini Village, the safety of customers and of employees are a top priority. Since a majority of stores have reopened, several new preventive measures respecting the regulations of each province have been implemented to ensure a safe shopping experience.

About Bikini Village

Bikini Village is the destination for swimsuits and trendy clothing from the best brands. Part of the la Vie en Rose company divisions, Bikini Village has acquired a strong presence across Canada and is recognized for having a vast selection of items from the most sought-after brands. Learn more by visiting bikinivillage.com or following Bikini Village on Facebook and Instagram.

