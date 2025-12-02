Bizcap Canada relaunches with better pricing, faster decisions and broker-ready portal

Relaunch reflects global alignment under the Bizcap Group, with same team and stronger platform

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- NewCo Capital Group, a leading provider of business financing solutions across North America, has relaunched its Canadian arm as Bizcap Canada, integrating its existing team with Bizcap Group's fast-growing global network.

The move brings the same trusted Canadian team onto a significantly stronger platform, enabling Bizcap Canada to deliver greater value to businesses through an enhanced funding model offering smaller periodic payments, better pricing, and faster approvals. As part of the relaunch, brokers will also gain access to a new Partner Portal built specifically for their needs, streamlining opportunity management, submissions, tracking, and deal visibility from end to end.

The relaunch also represents the company's strategic consolidation under the Bizcap name, aligning operations across Canada with a broader global identity that spans Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, the UK, and Europe.

"This isn't just a new name – it's a smarter, faster Bizcap Canada built for brokers and business owners," said Albert Gahfi, Co-CEO of Bizcap Group and CEO of NewCo Capital Group.

"As we unify under one name, our clients and partners will gain access to greater capital strength, smarter technology, and a truly global financing platform."

The move follows a period of accelerated growth for Bizcap, coinciding with the recent acquisition of 8fig , an AI-powered growth funding platform, and the company's expansion into Germany .

Steve Bergstrom, Chief Risk Officer for Bizcap Canada and NewCo Capital Group, said the company will continue to offer fast, flexible funding options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while integrating more advanced underwriting, automation, and data-driven services.

"We've enhanced our funding underwriting process to offer better pricing and smaller periodic payments, designed around how Canadian SMEs actually operate," he said.

Bruce Gurvitsch, Chief Revenue Officer of Bizcap Canada and NewCo Capital Group, said clients, brokers, and partners can expect the same dedicated team and service they trust, now backed by a scalable global infrastructure and a broader product suite.

"The Partner Portal is a game-changer for brokers: simple submissions, real-time updates, and more opportunities to serve clients," he said.

With the relaunch, Canadian businesses will benefit from:

Enhanced digital experiences and underwriting automation

Expanded product offerings, including Line of Capital and AI-enabled growth capital

A growing ecosystem of global partnerships.

Together, NewCo Capital Group and Bizcap Group have successfully provided financing solutions to more than 66,000 SMEs, totalling more than $3 billion globally, while maintaining a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business funder offering fast, flexible financing to SMEs in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US (as NewCo Capital Group), Canada, the UK and Europe. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 66,000 SMEs, totalling $3 billion globally, while holding a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

