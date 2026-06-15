Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 5.62 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $10.4 Billion

As of June 14, 2026 at 6:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,620,754 ETH at $1,718 per ETH (per Coinbase NASDAQ: COIN), 204 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $88 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash & marketable securities of $502 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.66% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

On June 10, Bitmine closed its offering (the "offering") registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), of 3,500,000 shares of 9.50% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a public offering price of $80.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $273.8 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and the Company's estimated offering expenses. The Series A Preferred Stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol BMNP beginning June 16, 2026. The dividends for BMNP are scheduled to be paid weekly, subject to the terms of the applicable Certificate of Designations.

"The Series A Preferred Stock offering is good balance sheet diversification for Bitmine. The Company's current projected annualized staking rewards of approximately $219 million provide recurring cash flow to support the dividends related to the Series A Preferred shares," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

On June 11, 2026, Bitmine was named to the Fortune 100 Crypto List (link here). Fortune published this definitive ranking of the most influential companies in blockchain and draws on rigorous data analysis by Inca Digital and a survey of leading crypto experts, according Fortune Magazine.

On May 11, 2026, Bitmine released the latest Chairman's Message (link here) for May 2026.

"Over the past week, we acquired 76,881 ETH. We are maintaining a somewhat elevated pace of buying as we believe this pullback in ETH prices does not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals. This is not surprising given we believe we are in the early stages of crypto spring. Bitmine is expected to reach the 'alchemy of 5%' sometime in 2026," stated Mr. Lee.

Bitmine recently launched MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of June 14, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 4,718,677 ($8.1 billion at $1,718 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the projected ETH staking reward is $269 million on an annualized basis (using 2.79% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $226 million. And this 4.7 million ETH is over 83% of the 5.62 million ETH held by Bitmine. Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.79% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine's crypto holdings reign as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), which reportedly owns 845,256 BTC valued at $54 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

Bitmine is one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $550 million (5-day average, as of June 12 2026), ranking #203 in the US, behind Oklo Technologies (rank #202) and ahead of Parker-Hannifin (rank #204) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista.com and Fundstrat research).

Bitmine management believes the GENIUS Act and Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared the third weekly cash dividend in the amount of $0.2639 per share on the outstanding shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock, which is expected be paid on July 6, 2026 to holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 26, 2026.

The Chairman's message can be found here:

https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here: https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine

Bitmine (NYSE: BMNR) is a Bitcoin miner with operations in the US. The company is deploying its excess capital to be the leading Ethereum Treasury company in the world, implementing an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. Guided by its philosophy of "the alchemy of 5%," the Company is committed to ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, leveraging native protocol-level activities including staking and decentralized finance mechanisms. The Company launched MAVAN (Made-in America VAlidator Network), a dedicated staking infrastructure for Bitmine assets, in 2026.

For additional details, follow on X:

https://x.com/bitmnr

https://x.com/fundstrat

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "expects," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding: (i) the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition, including the 'Alchemy of 5%' initiative and the expectation that Bitmine will reach this goal sometime in 2026; (ii) the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding the cryptocurrency market, including that Ethereum continues to benefit from the dual tailwinds of Wall Street tokenizing on the blockchain and agentic AI systems increasingly needing public and neutral blockchains; (iii) the expected trading of the Series A Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the symbol BMNP beginning June 16, 2026; (iv) the dividend payment schedule for the Series A Preferred Stock, including the expectation that the third weekly cash dividend will be paid on July 6, 2026 to holders of record as of June 26, 2026; (v) the Company's digital asset accumulation strategy and staking operations, including projected annualized ETH staking rewards of approximately $269 million (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners) and current projected annualized staking revenues of approximately $226 million; (vi) MAVAN's intended expansion to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure; (vii) the Company's characterization of current market conditions as the "early stages of crypto spring" and the belief that ETH price pullbacks do not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals; (viii) management's belief that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD gold standard; and (ix) continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: Bitmine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; Bitmine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations, and proposed future business; the competitive environment of Bitmine's business; market conditions affecting the trading price of the Company's common stock and Series A Preferred Stock; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, including the ultimate enactment and implementation of pending legislation and SEC initiatives; the volatility and unpredictability of digital asset prices; the performance, reliability, and security of the Company's staking operations; risks related to AI systems and their impact on cryptocurrency markets; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Bitmine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Bitmine's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Bitmine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bitmine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

Marcy Simon, [email protected], +19178333392