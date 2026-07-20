Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 5.78 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $11.5 Billion

As of July 19, 2026 at 8:30pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,777,468 ETH at $1,879 per ETH (per Coinbase NASDAQ: COIN), 207 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $58 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash & marketable securities of $385 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.8% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

"Bitmine repurchased approximately 5.5 million shares of common stock in the past week at an average price of $15.6156. We view the purchase of our common shares as accretive to shareholder value," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

Bitmine executed the 5.5 million common stock buyback under the previously authorized $4 billion share repurchase program.

"Over the past week, we acquired 7,430 ETH. The reduced pace of buys reflects that Bitmine repurchased 5.5 million common shares. Bitmine has bought ETH every week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025," stated Lee.

On July 16, 2026, Bitmine released the latest Chairman's Message (link here) for July 2026. The title of the Message is "ETH is the cure for the Uncanny Valley of Wealth."

Earlier in 2026, Bitmine launched MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of July 19, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 4,917,189 ($9.2 billion at $1,879 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the projected ETH staking reward is $290 million on an annualized basis (using 2.67% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $247 million. And this 4.9 million ETH is 85% of the 5.78 million ETH held by Bitmine. Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.67% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine's crypto holdings reign as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc., which reportedly owns 843,775 BTC valued at approximately $55 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

Bitmine is one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $579 million (5-day average, as of July 17, 2026), ranking #187 in the US, behind AirBnB (rank #186) and ahead of Fastenal (rank #188) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista.com and Fundstrat research).

Bitmine management believes the GENIUS Act and Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Chairman's message can be found here:

https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here: https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine

Bitmine (NYSE: BMNR) is a Bitcoin miner with operations in the US. The company is deploying its excess capital to be the leading Ethereum Treasury company in the world, implementing an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. Guided by its philosophy of "the alchemy of 5%," the Company is committed to ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, leveraging native protocol-level activities including staking and decentralized finance mechanisms. The Company launched MAVAN (Made-in America VAlidator Network), a dedicated staking infrastructure for Bitmine assets, in 2026.

For additional details, follow on X:

https://x.com/bitmnr

https://x.com/fundstrat

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "expects," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding: (i) the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition, including the "Alchemy of 5%" initiative and the statement that Bitmine is 96% of the way to this goal; (ii) the Company's digital asset accumulation strategy and staking operations, including the statement that Bitmine has 4,917,189 staked ETH representing $9.2 billion, projected annualized ETH staking rewards of approximately $290 million (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), and current projected annualized staking revenues of approximately $247 million; (iii) MAVAN's intended expansion to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure; (iv) the Company's continued commitment to acquire ETH weekly under its ETH Treasury Strategy; (v) management's belief that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD gold standard; (vi) expectations regarding the $4 billion share repurchase program and its accretive value to shareholders; (vii) statements regarding the Company's investment in Eightco Holdings as providing indirect exposure to OpenAI; and (viii) the future growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: Bitmine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; Bitmine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations, share repurchase activities, and proposed future business; the competitive environment of Bitmine's business; market conditions affecting the trading price of the Company's common stock and Series A Preferred Stock; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, including the ultimate enactment and implementation of the GENIUS Act and other pending legislation and SEC initiatives; the volatility and unpredictability of digital asset prices; the performance, reliability, and security of the Company's staking operations; risks related to AI systems and their impact on cryptocurrency markets; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Bitmine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Bitmine's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Bitmine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bitmine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

Marcy Simon, [email protected], +19178333392