Bitget Wallet Now Supports WalletConnect's Verify API, Enhancing Integrated Wallet Security

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Bitget Wallet, a world-leading Web3 trading wallet formerly known as BitKeep Wallet, has announced the integration of WalletConnect's Verify API. This feature enables users to better detect suspicious or malicious domains when connecting to a DApp, helping to prevent phishing attacks. Its primary aim is to bolster the security of web3 and support users to more securely access the ecosystem.

In addition, Bitget Wallet is actively planning to integrate WalletConnect's Notify API. This will enable users to subscribe to and receive notifications directly from DApps to their wallet addresses. These DApps, through the recently launched Web3Inbox SDK, facilitate message passing with WalletConnect. WalletConnect is expected to significantly expand its Web3Inbox DApp partnership roster soon, enhancing the overall user interaction experience.

In addition to WalletConnect's suite of SDKs, the WalletConnect protocol – a widely-utilized Web3 communication protocol – serves as a crucial bridge between DApps and Web3 wallets. Over a year ago, Bitget Wallet achieved WalletConnect integration, compatible with both versions 1.0 and 2.0. This integration allows users to securely and conveniently access Ethereum and various EVM chain applications by scanning a QR code in the browser or clicking a deep link to connect to their Bitget Wallet, thus facilitating seamless DApp interactions.

"WalletConnect is an unbiased protocol representing a consensus among different stakeholders in the ecosystem. It offers equal and open communication opportunities to all wallets and DApps," commented Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, on the partnership. "Together, we aim to enhance the accessibility and inclusiveness of the Web3 ecosystem for all crypto users, realizing a boundless Web3 experience."

Bitget Wallet, formerly known as BitKeep, stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

