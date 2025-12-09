Bison Low Carbon Ventures Completes Commissioning Operations of Phase 1 Facility at Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Bison Low Carbon Ventures Inc. (Bison) is pleased to confirm the completion of commissioning operations of the Phase 1 facility at our Meadowbrook Carbon Storage Hub (MCSH) near Legal, Alberta.

The MCSH received Alberta Energy Regulator approvals in August 2024. Over the past 15 months our operations team have completed site preparation, facility design and construction, measurement, monitoring and verification (MMV) program installation and test injection in support of this important milestone. The MCSH is the first Alberta Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Hub project to enter service.

The Phase 1 facility is licensed for up to 500 kilotonnes per annum of CO2 injection and we expect the project, once scaled, to be able to safely handle a minimum of 3 million tonnes per annum of CO2 injection for permanent sequestration. Subsequent MCSH phases will be developed in line with customer demand and project performance.

About Bison. Bison is a private Alberta based CCS project developer and energy transition technology commercialization platform. Bison has a second CCS evaluation phase tenure at North Drumheller which will follow the MCSH development precedents as customer demand is identified.

SOURCE Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc.

For more information on the MCSH project or Bison, please contact: Matthew Brister, President, at [email protected] or Darren Cleveland, CFO, at [email protected].