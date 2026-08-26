Bishop's University Welcomes New Faculty Members for the 2026-2027 Academic Year

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bishop's University is pleased to welcome a distinguished group of new tenure-stream and limited-term faculty members who will join the institution for the 2026-2027 academic year. Bringing expertise that spans the arts, humanities, social sciences, business, education, and computer science, these scholars and educators will further enrich the University's multidisciplinary learning environment and strengthen opportunities for student engagement, research, and experiential learning.

Bishop's University Campus

"Our faculty are at the heart of the Bishop's experience," said Vice-Principal Academic and Research Dr, Kerry Hull. "These new colleagues bring exceptional academic credentials, professional experience, and a commitment to teaching excellence that will enhance our students' educational journey. Their diverse expertise reinforces our commitment to providing a vibrant, multidisciplinary environment where students can thrive, build meaningful connections, and prepare to make a positive impact in their communities and professions."

Joining the Sports Studies Department is Dr. Erin Willson, an Olympian, researcher, and advocate whose work has helped advance the growing field of safe sport. Willson's research explores athlete well-being, positive coaching practices, emotional abuse prevention, and safeguarding in sport. A former member of Canada's artistic swimming team and past president of Athletes CAN, she brings both academic expertise and firsthand experience as an elite athlete.

Among the new tenure-stream appointments is Dr. Taylor Marie Graham in the Department of Drama. An award-winning playwright, director, scholar, and educator, Graham is recognized for her work exploring feminist, rural Canadian, decolonial, and environmental themes. She joins Bishop's with a strong record of creative and scholarly achievement and a passion for mentoring emerging artists and scholars.

The Psychology Department welcomes Dr. Amanda Ravary, whose research focuses on social cognition, implicit attitudes, self-worth, stigma, and interpersonal processes. A graduate of McGill University, Ravary has contributed important research examining topics such as weight bias, aging-related self-worth, and social evaluation. Her work reflects a commitment to understanding the factors that shape individual well-being and social relationships.

The Williams School of Business welcomes Dr. Hussam (Sam) Al Maleh. As a new faculty member in Accounting, Al Maleh's professional and academic background will support the School's continued emphasis on preparing students for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Limited-term faculty appointments

The Department of Economics welcomes Elise Critoph, whose teaching and research interests include labour economics, public policy, and economic analysis. Her expertise will contribute to the development of students' analytical and critical-thinking skills while supporting the department's growing academic offerings.

Vincent Cloutier returns to the William School of Business to support the Finance Concentration. He has been an active contributor to student learning and engagement and will continue to support the School's commitment to applied business education.

The Department of Sociology welcomes the return of Katharine Dunbar Wilson, whose appointment will further strengthen the department's commitment to understanding contemporary social issues through critical inquiry and interdisciplinary perspectives.

In the Department of Computer Science, Dr. Saida Maaroufi joins Bishop's with extensive expertise in wireless and mobile computing, cybersecurity, machine learning, network architecture, and distributed systems. A recognized leader in the technology sector and a longtime contributor to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers community, her research and industry experience will provide valuable learning opportunities for students pursuing careers in technology and innovation.

The School of Education is pleased to welcome Dr. Ashleigh Allen and Cris Barabas.

Dr. Ashleigh A. Allen, a poet, writer, researcher, and educator, will focus on practice teaching methods while bringing expertise in teacher education, pedagogies of care, literacy, and curriculum development to support the next generation of educators.

Cris Barabas will begin his third Limited Term Appointment in 2026-2027. An experienced educator and doctoral candidate at McGill University, Barabas brings expertise in literacy, language teaching, and teacher education, helping prepare future educators through innovative, research-informed approaches to teaching and learning.

As the University prepares to welcome a new cohort of students this fall, these new professors will help create an environment where there is no singular path to success through their teaching, scholarship, and mentorship. By bringing together expertise from diverse disciplines and encouraging students to explore multiple perspectives, they will strengthen the distinctive educational experience that defines Bishop's University.

ABOUT BISHOP'S UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1843 and located on the traditional territory of the Abenaki people (W8banakiak wdakiw8k), Bishop's University is an English-language institution in the Eastern Townships of Québec -- one of Canada's most distinctive academic settings where studying in English while living in French-speaking Canada is part of the education itself. Our 550-acre campus is home to a highly engaged community where students are challenged to grow beyond what they already know academically, personally, and experientially.

Research and creativity are central to Bishop's University's mission. We empower our faculty, undergraduates, and graduate students to contribute research, scholarly inquiry, innovation, and knowledge creation across diverse fields of study. Our researchers generate new knowledge driven by collaboration and interdisciplinary exchange that has direct relevance and measurable impact for communities, partners, and end users. Our students participate at every stage, from the first lines of inquiry to publishing in peer-reviewed journals.

Bishop's is home to five Canada Research Chairs, a Jarislowsky Chair, and robust external research funding, anchored by a research culture that pairs rigorous inquiry with close faculty-student mentorship. Innovative and impactful research takes place across Business, Education, Humanities, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and Social Sciences. Graduate offerings include a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD), Master's programs in Physics, Computer Science, and Education, as well as an Individualized Master's program supporting interdisciplinary research.

SOURCE Bishop's University

MEDIA REQUESTS: Sonia Patenaude, Manager of Communications, Bishop's University, 819-342-2587, [email protected]