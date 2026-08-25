Birks Welcomes Sophie Nélisse as Brand Ambassador and Launches New Campaign

The new Birks campaign explores how jewellery accompanies life's defining moments.

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Birks, Canada's leading fine jewellery brand, today announced Canadian actress Sophie Nélisse as its newest brand ambassador and launched a national campaign exploring how jewellery gathers memories and meaning throughout our lives. Born in Montréal and internationally recognized for her acclaimed performances in Yellowjackets and Heated Rivalry, Nélisse stars in a new Birks campaign featuring jewellery from the brand's signature collections, beginning with the latest additions to the Birks Dare to Dream® collection.

Sophie Nélisse, Newest Birks Ambassador New Birks Dare to Dream® Mixed Metal Link Pieces

"Growing up, Birks was always one of those names that felt timeless. So now being part of their story feels incredibly meaningful," said Nélisse. Known for her warmth and authenticity, Nélisse reflects a longstanding commitment at Birks to celebrating Canadian talent. Her ability to bring stories to life makes her a natural voice for a campaign exploring the moments that give jewellery its meaning. "We are incredibly proud to welcome Sophie to Birks," said Katie Reusch, Head of Marketing and Communications, Birks Group Inc. "She represents a new generation of Canadians who have grown up with the brand and are now creating stories of their own."

Rooted in the belief that every jewel holds a story, the campaign explores how jewellery becomes a reflection of the people, places and experiences that shape our lives. Through photography and film, it captures the moments that give each piece its meaning and how jewellery connects generations through the memories it carries. "The pieces I wear most are the ones that have meaning. They're the ones I reach for every day because they make me feel close to the people I love and the moments we've shared," said Nélisse. Over the coming year, the campaign will continue to explore the emotional significance of the jewellery we wear, featuring Birks Dare to Dream®, Birks Snowflake®, and Birks Beekeeper™.

The new campaign celebrates the nearly 150-year legacy of Birks. Since 1879, the brand has crafted jewellery that has become part of Canadians' stories, carrying meaning from one generation to the next.

About Birks

Established in 1879, Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is a premier Canadian designer of fine jewellery, bridal pieces and luxury gifts. With 17 Maison Birks stores, one Birks boutique, and e-commerce at MaisonBirks.com, the brand is renowned for its Canadian heritage, craftsmanship and iconic Birks Blue Box. Additional information can be found at Birks.com. Follow us on social media: @Birks

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SOURCE Birks Group Inc.