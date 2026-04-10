Biotechs Racing to Translate Longevity Science Into Real Therapies -- And One Microcap Company Is Producing An Anti-Aging Protein From Genetically Modified, Encapsulated Cells

AVAI, LCTX, OCGN, VRTX, and LGVN Advance Cell-Based and Gene-Therapy Approaches to Age-Related Disease

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

Companies mentioned in this article: Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: LCTX), Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

Key Takeaways:

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and its joint venture partner Austrianova announced on April 7, 2026, that they will present their latest data from their α-Klotho anti-aging therapy at the Second Annual Klotho Conference in September, alongside Dr. Makoto Kuro-o -- the physician-scientist widely recognized for discovering the Klotho gene [1].

"Klothonova," AVAI's joint venture company with Austrianova, is applying its clinically-validated Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform to protect the genetically modified cells inside that overexpress α-Klotho, the longevity protein whose circulating levels decline sharply with age and have been linked in published research to cardiovascular, kidney, and cognitive function [1][2].

The global longevity biotech market was valued at $9.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $29.7 billion by 2034, representing a 12.84% compound annual growth rate, as cellular therapies, gene editing, and metabolic drugs advance from animal studies into human trials [3].

Austrianova brings over 50 peer-reviewed publications and decades of GMP-grade cell encapsulation expertise to the partnership, while AVAI's second program -- "Insulinova" -- targets diabetes, overlapping directly with one of the fastest-growing therapeutic segments in anti-aging medicine [1].

Across the broader longevity landscape, cell and gene therapy developers are posting breakthrough data: LCTX is evaluating its AlloSCOPE platform for Type 1 diabetes islet cell therapy, OCGN reported a 46% reduction in geographic atrophy lesion growth with its modifier gene therapy [4], VRTX is advancing the first stem-cell-derived islet therapy toward global regulatory submissions in 2026 [5], and LGVN published positive Phase 2b age-related frailty results in Cell Stem Cell this February [6].

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- For most of modern biology, aging has been treated as a backdrop -- the inevitable canvas on which individual diseases are painted. That is beginning to change. A new generation of biotechnology companies is targeting the cellular and molecular drivers of aging itself, and the capital flowing into the space reflects the shift. The longevity biotech market was valued at $9.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to nearly $29.7 billion by 2034, a 12.84% compound annual growth rate [3]. Cellular therapies, gene editing platforms, and metabolic interventions once confined to academic papers are now moving into late-stage human trials.

One of the most intriguing approaches sits at the intersection of cell therapy and the biology of aging itself. Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, announced on April 7, 2026, that it will present the latest data from its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy at the Second Annual Klotho Conference through its joint venture with Austrianova [1].

Representing Avaí Bio, Austrianova, and their joint venture Klothonova, Rahul Pawa, Chief Production Officer at Austrianova, will deliver the presentation during the September conference. The presentation will focus on the production of the longevity protein α-Klotho from genetically modified and encapsulated cells -- an approach designed to sustainably restore circulating α-Klotho levels and support potential therapeutic applications in aging and related conditions [1].

The conference brings together thought leaders at the forefront of Klotho science, including Dr. Makoto Kuro-o, the physician-scientist widely recognized for discovering the Klotho gene [1]. That scientific legacy matters: Klotho, first characterized in 1997, has become one of the most studied longevity proteins in the world. Mice engineered to overexpress Klotho live significantly longer than wild-type controls, while Klotho-deficient mice show accelerated aging phenotypes including atherosclerosis, osteoporosis, skin atrophy, and cognitive decline.

"We look forward to sharing the latest data from Klothonova's progress in α-Klotho production from encapsulated cells at this prestigious forum," said Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova [1]. He added that the company was honored to be invited by Harvard-trained neuroscientist Carmen Abrahams to participate in the conference and to present the latest data on the production of α-Klotho using genetically modified cells encapsulated inside their Cell-in-a-Box® technology alongside industry peers.

The Cell-in-a-Box® platform is not theoretical. Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies [1]. The technology encapsulates living, genetically-modified cells in small cellulose-based capsules, allowing them to produce therapeutic proteins in the body while being protected from immune rejection -- a key engineering challenge that has historically limited cell therapy durability.

For Avaí Bio, Klothonova is the lead anti-aging program, but it is not the only one. The company's second program, Insulinova, targets diabetes -- overlapping directly with one of the fastest-growing therapeutic segments in anti-aging medicine, where metabolic health is increasingly viewed as inseparable from biological aging. Both programs rely on the same underlying approach: using encapsulated, genetically modified cell lines to produce therapeutic proteins inside the body, on demand, for extended periods.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on Avaí Bio at: USANewsGroup.com/avai-profile/

In other industry developments:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE American: LCTX) -- Allogeneic Cell Platform Expands Into Islet Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results on March 5, 2026, detailing continued progress across its allogeneic cell therapy pipeline. The company's proprietary AlloSCOPE platform -- Allogeneic, Scalable, Consistent, Off-the-shelf, Pluripotent Cell Engineering -- enables the manufacture of millions of doses of cell-based products derived from a single initial cell line. In its January 2026 shareholder letter, Lineage disclosed it is now evaluating AlloSCOPE as a solution to the massive production scale required for commercially-viable islet cell therapy in Type 1 Diabetes -- a program that runs thematically parallel to Avaí Bio's own diabetes and anti-aging efforts through encapsulated cells. Lineage also achieved a first milestone under its worldwide collaboration with Roche's Genentech for OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell therapy being developed for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration [7]. Together with new corneal endothelial (COR1) and additional undisclosed cell programs, Lineage's expanding pipeline illustrates how cell-based regenerative platforms are being repositioned from niche indications toward broader applications in age-related disease [8].

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) -- Modifier Gene Therapy Delivers 46% Lesion Reduction in Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ocugen reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on March 4, 2026, followed by a March 24 webcast with key opinion leaders to discuss the full Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial dataset for OCU410, its modifier gene therapy for geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) [4][9]. Preliminary 12-month data from the Phase 2 trial showed a 46% reduction in macular lesion growth across medium and high dose groups versus control at 12 months, with no OCU410-related serious adverse events reported across the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials to date [10]. The data drew a wave of analyst activity: Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $10 price target, betting that Ocugen's gene-agnostic approach will succeed where current gene therapies are limited to single mutations [11]. Noble Capital raised its price target to $12 on March 25, and Canaccord Genuity maintained its Buy rating on March 26 [12][13]. Ocugen closed a $22.5 million underwritten offering in January 2026, extending its cash runway into Q4 2026 [14]. The company is targeting three Biologics License Application filings over the next three years (2026–2028).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) -- First Stem Cell-Derived Islet Therapy Heads Toward Global Regulatory Submissions

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is advancing zimislecel (formerly VX-880), an allogeneic stem cell-derived islet cell therapy, through the Phase 3 portion of its Phase 1/2/3 FORWARD-101 trial in people with Type 1 diabetes experiencing severe hypoglycemic events [5]. Updated Phase 1/2 data presented at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions -- and published in The New England Journal of Medicine -- showed that 12 of 12 patients who received a single full-dose infusion demonstrated islet cell engraftment and glucose-responsive insulin production by Day 90, with 11 of 12 reducing or eliminating the need for external insulin [5][15]. Vertex has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track, PRIME, and UK Innovation Passport designations, and expects global regulatory submissions to the FDA, EMA, and MHRA in 2026 [5][16]. The company is also pursuing research-stage programs in alternative immunosuppressive regimens, gene-edited hypoimmune stem-cell derived islets, and novel encapsulation devices -- an approach that parallels Avaí Bio's own encapsulated cell strategy and underscores how cell-based therapies are emerging as a central pillar of next-generation metabolic and anti-aging medicine.

Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) -- Phase 2b Stem Cell Data for Age-Related Frailty Published in Cell Stem Cell

Longeveron announced on February 25, 2026 that results from its Phase 2b clinical trial in age-related frailty were published in Cell Stem Cell, a Cell Press journal [6]. The trial demonstrated that intravenous laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®) -- a proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy derived from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors -- improved the physical condition of patients with age-related clinical frailty after nine months compared to placebo [6]. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Longeveron a method-of-treatment patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,465,620) covering MSC administration for aging-related frailty with inflammaging, extending protection through 2038 [17]. Longeveron also reported its 2025 full-year results on March 17, 2026, and disclosed that the U.S. FDA granted a Type C meeting at the end of March 2026 to align on clinical efficacy endpoints for a potential Biologics License Application for laromestrocel in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, with ELPIS II Phase 2b topline results anticipated in Q3 2026 [18]. The company has five FDA designations across its programs -- Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy -- making it one of the most advanced public-market plays on stem-cell interventions for aging biology.

A longevity protein that declines with age. An encapsulated cell platform with GMP-grade manufacturing and over 50 peer-reviewed publications. A joint venture with one of the world's leading cell encapsulation specialists. An invitation to present alongside the scientist who discovered the Klotho gene. And a second program targeting diabetes -- a disease increasingly understood as a core driver of biological aging. Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is advancing what may be one of the most differentiated small-cap approaches to the longevity opportunity in today's biotechnology market.

For more information on Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), visit USANewsGroup.com

Read this and more news for Avaí Bio at: USANewsGroup.com/avai-profile/

Article Sources:

[1] https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/avai-bio-and-austrianova-to-present-latest-data-on-klotho-anti-aging-therapy-at-annual-klotho-conference-830916646.html

[2] https://klothoconference.com/speakers

[3] https://marketintelo.com/report/epigenetic-reprogramming-and-longevity-biotech-market

[4] https://ir.ocugen.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ocugen-host-webcast-tuesday-march-24-8-am-edt-discuss-phase-2

[5] https://news.vrtx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vertex-presents-positive-data-zimislecel-type-1-diabetes

[6] https://investors.longeveron.com/news/News/news-details/2026/Longeveron-Results-of-Phase-2b-Clinical-Trial-Demonstrating-Stem-Cell-Therapy-Improved-Condition-of-Patients-with-Age-Related-Frailty-Published-in-Cell-Stem-Cell/default.aspx

[7] https://lineagecell.com/

[8] https://www.gurufocus.com/news/8739149/lineage-cell-therapeutics-lctx-expands-with-new-corneal-cell-therapy

[9] https://www.stocktitan.net/news/OCGN/ocugen-provides-business-update-with-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-queb5k1inxdn.html

[10] https://ir.ocugen.com/press-releases

[11] https://247wallst.com/investing/2026/03/11/oppenheimer-starts-ocugen-ocgn-at-outperform-on-gene-therapy-pipeline/

[12] https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/OCGN

[13] https://www.insidermonkey.com/blog/canaccord-lowers-niagen-bioscience-inc-nage-pt-on-updated-forecasts-following-q4-results-1730607/

[14] https://ir.ocugen.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ocugen-host-webcast-tuesday-march-24-8-am-edt-discuss-phase-2

[15] https://www.cgtlive.com/view/vertex-diabetes-cell-therapy-vx-880-eliminating-severe-hypoglycemic-events

[16] https://investors.vrtx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vertex-announces-program-updates-type-1-diabetes-portfolio

[17] https://investors.longeveron.com/news/News/news-details/2025/Longeveron-Granted-U-S--Patent-for-Method-of-Treating-Aging-related-Frailty-in-Patients-with-Inflammaging-Using-its-Proprietary-Stem-Cell-Therapy/default.aspx

[18] https://www.stocktitan.net/news/LGVN/

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