Avaí Bio and Austrianova to Present Latest Data on Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy at Annual Klotho Conference

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avaí" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, today announced that in collaboration with its joint venture partner, Austrianova, a global biotechnology company, it will present the latest data from its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy. The presentation will take place at the Second Annual Klotho Conference, which focuses on the future of Klotho-based therapies.

Representing Avaí Bio, Austrianova, and their joint venture, Klothonova, Rahul Pawa, Chief Production Officer at Austrianova, will deliver the presentation during the September conference. The presentation will focus on the production of the longevity protein α-Klotho from encapsulated cells, an approach designed to sustainably restore circulating α-Klotho levels and support potential therapeutic applications in aging and related conditions. (https://klothoconference.com/speakers)

The conference brings together a distinguished group of thought leaders, researchers, drug developers, clinicians, executives, analysts, and investors at the forefront of Klotho science and innovation. Featured speakers include key researchers and medical experts, including Dr. Makoto Kuro-o, the physician-scientist widely recognized for discovering the Klotho gene.

"We look forward to sharing the latest data from Klothonova's progress in α-Klotho production from encapsulated cells at this prestigious forum," said Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova. "We are honored to be invited by Harvard-trained neuroscientist Carmen Abrahams to participate in this conference and to present the latest data on production of α-Klotho using Cell-in-a-Box® alongside our peers."

About Avaí Bio, Inc.

Avaí Bio, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cell lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

More information about Avaí Bio can be found at https://www.avaibio.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to

raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

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Avaí Bio, Inc.

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SOURCE Avai Bio, Inc.