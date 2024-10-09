OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - BIOTECanada, the national industry association representing the biotechnology ecosystem in Canada, is pleased to announce three new members joining the Board of Directors: Anne Woods, (Managing Director, Life Sciences, Banking at RBCx); Tamer Mohamed, (Founder & CEO at Aspect Biosystems); and Karen Heim, (Vice President and General Manager, Canada at Alexion Pharmaceuticals). These industry leaders bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to BIOTECanada's board, strengthening its commitment to advancing Canada's biotechnology sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Anne, Tamer, and Karen to BIOTECanada's Board of Directors. Their combined expertise will enhance our efforts to attract investment, establish Canada as a regulatory leader, and scale up biotech companies," said Andrew Casey, President & CEO, BIOTECanada. "Their backgrounds in finance, innovation, healthcare, and commercialization will be vital as we continue to advocate for Canada's thriving biotech sector."

"The addition of these talented individuals to the BIOTECanada Board of Directors is both exciting and crucial. Their experience will help shape BIOTECanada's strategic plan and vision as we continue to champion biotechnology growth in Canada," added Oliver Technow, CEO, BIOVECTRA and Chair of the Board of Directors.

BIOTECanada's Board of Directors is a true reflection of its diverse membership, showcasing the broader landscape of the Canadian biotech ecosystem. For a full list of BIOTECanada's Board of Directors, visit: BIOTECanada Board of Directors.

BIOTECanada is the national industry association voice. With over 230 member companies, the Association's membership is representative of the broader Canadian biotech ecosystem which is national in scope and comprised of pre-commercial biotech companies, global pharma and biotech companies, investors, incubator and accelerator organizations, and academia. In the context of global population growth and corresponding climate change, food sustainability, and human health needs, the biotechnology industry plays a vital role in developing solutions to help address the resulting human health and environmental challenges. Visit: biotech.ca

