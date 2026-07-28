BIOREM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $ 2 Million and $0.12 EPS - Revenue Increases 66% over Same Period in Prior Year

GUELPH, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("BIOREM" or "the Company") today announced results for the three month period ended June 30, 2026. BIOREM's complete 2026 second quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial Summary:



Three-months

June 30

ended

March 31 ( in CDN$'000 except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 Revenue 15,689 9,431 6,817 Gross profit 4,912 2,550 1,392 Operating expenses 2,181 1,496 1,084 Ebitda* 2,830 1,163 399 Net earnings 2,696 745 201 Basic earnings per share 0.122 0.046 0.012 Diluted earnings per share 0.105 0.040 0.011

*Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, a non IFRS financial measure

Revenues for the quarter totaled $15.7 million, a $6.3 million or 66% increase from revenues of $6.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2025 and a 130% increase over revenues of $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2026.

New order bookings in the quarter totaled $14.8 million maintaining the Company's order backlog at a near record of $75.5 million on June 30, 2026. A total of 20 new projects were secured during the quarter from clients across North America.

Gross profit in the quarter of $4.9 million, represented 31% of revenue, compared to $1.4 million and 20% of revenue in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in gross profit during the quarter was due to higher revenues in the quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million, which was an increase of $1 million from the operating expenses incurred for the same period ended in 2025. The increase in operating expenses was largely the result of increased variable sales expenses on the higher revenues recorded in the quarter.

"It was a very strong first half of the year for BIOREM", said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO. "Project execution has exceeded expectations, and we were able to successfully manage the challenges posed by tariffs, inflationary pressures, geopolitical issues and supply chain issues. We have been able to maintain or improve our margins and many projects are ahead of schedule."

"More importantly, our sales team continues to close strategic projects around the globe, maintaining our backlog at near-historical levels. With a large number of potential projects still in the pipeline, management is excited at the future potential for the organization."

The Company's cash position stood at $7.2 million on June 30, 2026, compared with the $11.5 million held on December 31, 2025. Working capital at the end of the quarter was $16.8 million, up $2.8 million from the $14 million held at December 31, 2025 and relatively unchanged from the $14.5 million recorded at March 31, 2026. During the quarter the Company used $40,000 to purchase common shares for cancelation under the company's normal course issuer bid.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2.000 installed systems worldwide, Biorem offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

For further information contact: Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100 ext 240; Douglas Newman, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100 ext 287