Biorem Reports Record Revenues and Earnings before tax for 2025

Earnings increase 60% over 2024

GUELPH, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Biorem's complete fiscal 2025 year-end financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31

December 31

2025 2024

2025 2024











Revenue 16,941 9,316

42,355 37,419 Gross profit 5,942 1,598

12,767 10,056 Operating Expenses 2,212 1,250

6,277 5,712 Ebitda 3,823 425

6,277 4,707 Net earnings 2,677 194

4,817 3,044 EPS- basic 0.18 0.01

0.30 0.19 EPS- fully diluted 0.16 0.01

0.26 0.19

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, a non-IFRS measure

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 revenues grew 13% to a record $42.4 million compared to $37.4 million for the same twelve months in 2024. Net earnings for the year grew 60% to $4.8 million compared to net earnings of $3.0 million in 2024. Earnings per share for the year increased by 58% to $0.30 per share against earnings per share of $0.19 basic and $0.19 fully diluted reported in 2024.

Gross profit for the year was $12.8 million, a 27% increase from gross profit of $10.1 million recorded for the year-ended December 31, 2024.

Total operating expenses for the year were $6.3 million compared to $5.7 million of operating expenses in 2024. The $600,000 increase in operating expenses year over year was due to a increase in commission expenses on the increased revenues and increased compensation expenses.

The Company grew its cash position to $11.5 million on December 31, 2025 and its working capital of $14.1 million compared to $5.2 million of cash and $10.3 million of working capital on December 31, 2024. The increase in cash on hand was after the use of $570,000 of cash in term loan repayments, $100,000 used to repurchase shares for cancelation under a normal course issuer bid and a $268,000 investment in new manufacturing equipment

Total order bookings for the year were $54.4 million, a 32% increase in bookings over the bookings in 2024 of $41.3 million. The Company's order backlog stood at $54.4 million on December 31, 2025 compared to $56.1 million on December 31, 2024.

"Overall, we were very pleased with the progress made in 2025", said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO. "The market has responded well to our suite of new technologies and product offerings, demonstrating strong demand for solutions that exceed performance requirements."

"Investments made during 2025 for our Service Group have already produced tangible results in terms of recurring revenue", continued Mr. Webb. "Biorem is well positioned for growth, thanks to strong bidding activity, a solid order backlog, diverse technologies and strong market demand."

"While geopolitical, tariff and inflationary pressures are expected to continue to challenge companies like ours in 2026, we believe our diverse supply chain, American-based manufacturing and a strong balance sheet will ensure we are well-positioned to weather this dynamic situation."

Three Months ended December 31, 2025

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $16.9 million compared to $11.2 million in the previous quarter and $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in a quarter can fluctuate significantly due to customers scheduling and revenues in the fourth quarter were a reflection of this. Orders booked in the quarter totaled $13.3 million.

Gross profit of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter amounted to 35% of revenue, which was significantly higher than the 28.1% gross profit margin in the previous quarter and the 17.1% achieved in the same quarter the prior year. The increase in gross profit and increased gross margin percentage is the result of the significantly higher revenues in the quarter.

Total operating expenses (net of other income) for the quarter were $2.2 million, a 41% increase over the operating expenses of $1.3 million incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ebitda for the quarter was $3.8 million compared to ebitda of $425,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net earnings for the quarter were $2.7 million compared to net earnings of $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2,000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

For further information contact: Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100 ext 240; Douglas Newman, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100 ext 287