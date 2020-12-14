BIOREM Announces Research Project with City of New York to Control Release of Bioaerosols from Waste Water Treatment Facilities

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ – BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced a research project in collaboration with the City of New York to examine the efficacy of BIOREM's enhanced biological processes for the mitigation of odours and hazardous air pollutants from various wastewater treatment facilities under their operation. A key component of the research and demonstration project will be to look at the effectiveness of BIOREM's systems to reduce or eliminate the transmission of bioaerosols from these emissions.

"With this ground-breaking research project, BIOREM will be exploring how biological systems for air emissions control also help to mitigate the release of bioaerosols from waste water treatment processes," said Derek S. Webb, CEO of BIOREM. "Bioaerosols have historically been a potential concern for the release of Aspergillus Fumigatus and Legionella microbes, and with the ongoing novel corona virus outbreak, the requirement for controlling the release of these emissions is increasing."

"In view of the current situation regarding the COVID-19 disease, the relevance of this research project could not be over-stated," continued Derek S. Webb, "Published studies have demonstrated the resilience of the virus, which exhibits strong aerosol and surface stability. The potential for transmission within these facilities requires further study and we are proud to be contributing to the advancement of this critical science."

BIOREM has designed a dual-stage biological system specifically optimized to address the types of emissions anticipated from the various processes. The unit has been constructed and delivered to the first study location. The overall length of the research project is expected to last for one year.

New York City is the largest and most populous city in the United States of America with almost 20 million people living in the metropolitan statistical area. With a combined GDP of $3 trillion, it would rank as the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a country. The metropolitan area operates 14 waste water facilities, treating over 1.3 billion gallons per day of raw sewage. Being the most densely populated urban city in the United States, residential encroachment on the treatment infrastructure demands high performance solutions for emissions.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

