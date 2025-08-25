Biorem Reports Second Quarter Results

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced its results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Biorem's complete second quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

in Canadian dollars,'000's except earnings per share







Three-months ended Six-months ended



June 30 June 30



2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue

9,431 7,300 14,161 13,218 Gross profit

2,550 1,657 3,660 3,437 Operating expenses

1,496 1,145 2,512 2,409 Ebitda*

1,163 555 1,392 1,177 Net earnings

745 340 782 681 EPS-basic

0.046 0.021 0.046 0.043 EPS-fully diluted

0.040 0.018 0.040 0.037 Earnings before interest,taxes and amortization, a non-IFRS measure

Biorem's revenues for the second quarter were $9.4 million, a 99% increase over the previous quarter and 29% increase over the $7.3 million of revenues reported in the same quarter in 2024. Year to date revenues totalled $14.1 million, a 7% increase over the $13.2 million reported for the first six months of 2024. The increase in revenues for the first six months of 2025 compared to the prior year is entirely due to the Company's increase in orders received and resulting order backlog.

During the quarter the Company booked $7.4 million in new orders bringing year to date bookings to $24.1 million resulting in an order backlog of $61 million on June 30, 2025 compared to an order backlog of $57 million on June 30, 2024.

The Company expects this backlog to support strong revenues and earnings in the second half of the year.

"We were able to successfully overcome the logistical challenges we experienced earlier in the year, allowing us to accelerate shipments to our international customers during the second quarter", said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO. "This has helped meet our initial forecasts for delivery and minimizes the impact to our customers' schedules. We expect to continue this pace in the second half of the year as we continue to export to China, the Middle East and South East Asia."

"Bidding activity continues to be robust and management is pleased at the size of the outstanding opportunities in the domestic and international market segments. We expect our focus on offering both technologies and integrated service solutions to continue to produce tangible results and drive growth over the next several quarters."

Gross profit for the quarter was $2.5 million or 27% of revenue compared to $1.7 million of gross profit representing 22.7 % of revenue recorded during the second quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses (net of other income) for the quarter were $1,496,000 against $1,144,000 in the same period the prior year. The increase in operating expenses in 2025 was primarily due to the booking of a $400,000 credit loss provision for a specific project. Ebitda for the quarter was $1.2 million compared to $555,000 of ebitda in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company had net earnings for the quarter of $745,000, with year-to-date earnings of $782,000 compared to net earnings of $681,000 for the first half of 2024.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2025 decreased to $7.7 million. Earnings from operating activities during the quarter generated $1.2 million of cash and net increases in non-cash working capital items used $2.5 million of cash reserves. Working capital at June 30, 2025 stood at $10 million.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,600 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

For further information contact: Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100 or Douglas Newman, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (519) 767-9100