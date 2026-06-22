Biomerics Appoints Kristin Mason as Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Kristin Mason as Chief Financial Officer.

Mason joins Biomerics following an extensive career leading finance organizations across complex global businesses. She succeeds the team of internal finance leaders who have collectively guided the finance function over the past several months.

"Kristin brings a unique combination of strategic financial leadership, operational rigor and growth experience," said Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout her career, she has helped organizations scale, strengthen financial performance, and navigate transformational growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. As Biomerics continues to expand our capabilities, global footprint, and market leadership, Kristin is the right leader to help guide our next chapter."

"I am energized by this opportunity to lead Biomerics' financial operations," said Mason. "It's exciting to join an organization filled with people who are so passionate about their mission to improve and save lives. I look forward to supporting the business as we grow our production of cutting-edge medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices."

As Chief Financial Officer, Mason will provide executive leadership for Biomerics' global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, financial reporting, tax, audit, banking, and capital strategy. She will partner closely with the executive leadership team to strengthen financial capabilities, support disciplined execution and help position the company for continued long-term growth.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services -- including sterilization and packaging -- for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices. Through nine locations in the United States, two in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic, Biomerics meets customers' immediate and long-term strategic needs. With comprehensive engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in performance materials, interventional medical plastics, precision extrusion, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, image guided intervention, micro-overmolding, micro precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), and complex microassembly and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

Daniel Craven

Director, Marketing & Communications

Biomerics LLC

Phone: +1 888-874-7787

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC