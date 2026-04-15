MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bio-K+, a pioneer in probiotic science and trusted leader in gut health for over 30 years, announces the launch of its new campaign, "Pain in the Gut," rooted in a simple but powerful insight: digestive discomfort rarely happens at a convenient time. This initiative invites consumers across Canada to feel their best in life's everyday micro-moments, with Bio-K+'s travel-ready, shelf-stable probiotic capsules and signature drinkable probiotics, now available nationwide at Loblaws and Jean-Coutu, among others.

Bio-K+ announces the launch of its new campaign, “Pain in the Gut," inviting consumers across Canada to feel their best in life’s everyday micro-moments. (CNW Group/Bio-K+)

The campaign brings to life the everyday moments when gut imbalance can disrupt quality of life. From a yoga class gone awkward, a family moment interrupted, to a romantic dinner cut short, Bio-K+ highlights the real-life impact of digestive discomfort and the role of proactive microbiome support in helping people stay present and confident. By spotlighting these relatable "micro-moments," the campaign reframes gut health as more than prevention; it's about restoring balance and reclaiming everyday experiences.

"At Bio-K+, gut health isn't just a category, it's a lived experience that impacts real people in real moments," said Caroline Côté, Marketing Director of Bio-K+, a Kerry company. "Since 1994, we've set the standard with rigorously researched probiotics, trusted by healthcare professionals for their safety and efficacy. With this campaign, we're highlighting those everyday gut moments and showing how our evidence-backed products help people feel their best when it matters most. 'Pain in the Gut' underscores what truly sets Bio-K+ apart: decades of research, clinically studied strains, and a commitment to real, science-driven solutions."

The fully integrated campaign will roll out across audio, video, digital, social, influencer partnerships, and retail channels, amplifying Bio-K+'s mission to deliver credible, science-first gut health solutions.

Consumers are invited to join the conversation and share their journey toward better gut health with Bio-K+ on Instagram @BioKplus.

About Bio-K+

Founded in 1994, Bio-K+ is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 30 years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.ca.

SOURCE Bio-K+

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