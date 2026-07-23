PANAMA CITY, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, has concluded its 2026 World Cup campaign, bringing together football fans through ambassador-led storytelling, creator collaborations, community events and interactive trading experiences. Spanning multiple regions throughout the tournament, the campaign combined online engagement with local activations to connect football communities around the world.

BingX Wraps Up 2026 World Cup Campaign, Connecting Communities Through Exclusive Experiences

Interactive participation was driven by EventX, BingX's event-based trading feature. Throughout the tournament, users engaged in more than 200 football-related prediction markets covering match results, tournament progression and player achievements. During the campaign, cumulative EventX trading volume exceeded 14 million USDT, reflecting growing interest in interactive event-driven trading experiences.

BingX also partnered with Brazilian creator Jon Vlogs through Copathon, a tournament-long livestream series broadcast from a travelling motorhome. Combining football entertainment with crypto education, giveaways and community interaction, the collaboration expanded the campaign's reach among younger audiences.

Offline, BingX hosted eight World Cup watch parties across Latin America, bringing local football communities together through live match screenings, exclusive merchandise and real-time rewards. Every goal scored by the supported teams unlocked BingX vouchers for attendees, turning key moments on the pitch into shared celebrations.

"The World Cup is one of the world's most powerful moments of shared attention, bringing millions of people together regardless of geography or language," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. "Building on the company's leadership in sports partnerships, it was also an opportunity to demonstrate how digital experiences, local communities and sports culture can come together in meaningful ways."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

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