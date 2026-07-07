PANAMA CITY, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of SK Hynix ADR pre-IPO trading on its platform, ahead of the semiconductor giant's highly anticipated Nasdaq listing on July 10. Alongside the trading launch, BingX has introduced a prediction campaign featuring a $100,000 USDT prize, enabling users to engage with one of the most significant public offerings in market history.

BingX Launches SK Hynix ADR Pre-IPO Trading with a $100,000 Prediction Campaign

SK Hynix ADR is expected to become one of the largest offerings on record, targeting up to $29.4 billion through the issuance of approximately 17.79 million new shares under the ticker symbol SKHY. After pioneering the world's first High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) product in 2014, SK Hynix strengthened its position in AI infrastructure, driving rapid growth and lifting its market capitalization above $1 trillion in May 2026.

To mark the launch, BingX is introducing a $100,000 USDT prediction campaign, inviting users to forecast whether SK Hynix ADR will open above or below $166 on its first trading day. Participants can earn voting opportunities through designated platform activities, with winners sharing the prize pool proportionally.

"Investor interest is increasingly extending beyond cryptocurrencies to global AI leaders and landmark public listings," said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. "By bringing SK Hynix ADR pre-IPO trading to BingX, we're enabling our community to participate in landmark financial events and share the excitement surrounding one of 2026's defining market moments."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

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