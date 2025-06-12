Binance Users Can Now Personalize Their Experience with New AI-powered UI/UX

91% of users rated the new UI/UX experience positively as Binance becomes the first major crypto exchange to move beyond a "one-size-fits-all" model by empowering users with smart widgets and a customizable homepage

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and trusted by over 275 million users worldwide, today announced Binance UI Refined — its new app user interface and user experience (UI/UX) powered by AI with a customizable homepage that can be adapted to each user's preferences, giving millions around the world a new and personalized crypto trading experience.

With Binance’s new AI-powered UI/UX, users can now personalize their experience and choose what they want to focus on. Information in the image above is for illustrative purposes. Binance’s new AI-powered UI/UX offers an exciting range of Smart and Flexible Widgets including AI Trending which analyses social sentiment, ETF Net Flow, Fear & Greed indicator, and Copy Trading. Information in the image above is for illustrative purposes. The Binance app now comes with a sleeker visual design that improves readability. iOS users can also switch to a new Midnight Black color theme which offers a dark mode that reduces eye strain. Information in the image above is for illustrative purposes.

Released in conjunction with Binance's upcoming 8th anniversary, Binance UI Refined has been rated positively by 91% of surveyed users during beta testing[1] – underscoring Binance's commitment to innovate and make crypto easier to use and more accessible for users of all levels. The new UI/UX will provide users with a clearer progression of basic to advanced features. Novice users can start with a simplified experience to focus on learning while advanced and professional users can effortlessly customize their homepage to focus on more sophisticated features.

As the global digital assets leader, Binance is also catering to varying regional and cultural preferences of different markets by making it easier for users to choose their layout and design elements such as information density levels. By moving beyond a "one-size-fits-all" model, Binance is redefining the industry standard for crypto trading UI/UX through personalization and intelligent design.

Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance commented, "Binance UI Refined marks a fundamental shift in how users engage with crypto. Instead of forcing everyone into the same layout, we're giving each of our millions of users the power to shape their own experience — with AI-powered widgets, personalized layouts, and smart recommendations that reflect their level, interests, and region. As the crypto industry evolves, we're setting a new standard for intuitive, inclusive, and intelligent product design."

Use of AI to Support User Journey

Binance's AI technology enhances the user journey by recommending selected widgets based on the user's experience level, allowing novice users to focus on learning while advanced users can easily choose to trade on a layout with enhanced market depth and order book visibility.

Users will also be presented with widget recommendations that are popular in their region to provide them with a better localized experience, reflecting the diverse and different trading behaviors and preferences of Binance's global userbase.

Personalized App Homepage

Binance UI Refined lets users personalize their app homepage by adding, arranging, and resizing widgets to fit their needs. With intuitive drag-and-drop functionality and dynamic layout adjustments, the interface adapts seamlessly to different devices and screen orientations.

Smart and Flexible Widgets

Binance UI Refined includes a powerful suite of smart widgets designed to enhance trading, learning, and market awareness — all from the user's homepage. Highlights include the AI Trending Widget, which analyzes real-time posts from X (formerly Twitter) and Binance Square to identify tokens gaining social momentum, and users can get a deeper Bullish/Bearish Sentiment breakdown that is updated continuously as new social posts roll in.

Other widgets cover everything from helping users track assets across spot, futures, or newly listed categories, following top-performing lead traders to ETF flows, yield-earning products, market sentiment, and more — giving users the tools they need to make smarter decisions, faster. A "For You" module at the top of the widget library recommends widgets based on the user's profile — helping make personalization even easier. Users can learn more about the currently available widget here and Binance will be introducing more widgets for users to enjoy.

Refined Visual Design and a New Midnight Black Color Theme

Binance UI Refined comes with a sleeker visual design that is made for readability, looks and feels lighter, and the design spacing has been adjusted for consistency throughout the app, all helping to reduce screen glare and provide more background theme options for users. Binance UI Refined presents users with new fonts and icons that have been enhanced for a contemporary and professional edge so users can enjoy greater clarity and focus. iOS users can also switch to a new Midnight Black color theme which offers a dark mode that reduces eye strain.

Binance UI Refined is now being rolled out progressively and is targeted to be available to all users over the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 275 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

