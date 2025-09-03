Binance Unveils 'Humans of Binance' Series to Showcase Real Stories of Crypto Empowerment Worldwide

Global campaign highlights how Binance's products and services are transforming lives, advancing financial inclusion, and spreading the freedom of money

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced the launch of an exciting new content series called 'Humans of Binance.' This global campaign showcases authentic stories of individuals whose lives have been positively transformed by crypto and Binance's ecosystem, illustrating the real-world impact of blockchain technology.

Humans of Binance

From retirees learning new skills to parents striving to build a better future for their children, the series highlights the diverse people powering the crypto movement. Each story reveals how Binance empowers users to take control of their financial futures, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities in an ever-evolving digital economy.

The campaign's debut story features 57-year-old Luis from Latin America, who embraced crypto as a way to stay financially active and connected to a global community. Through Binance Academy , Luis built his knowledge from the ground up, discovering new opportunities to protect and grow his wealth. Beyond his own journey, Luis also creates accessible content that demystifies blockchain technology for everyday users and mentors others in navigating the world of Web3.

"Humans of Binance is more than just a series. I see it as a movement that celebrates the real impact crypto has on everyday lives," shared Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance. "Crypto gives people around the world the chance to empower themselves financially, protect what they've worked so hard for, and connect across borders with ease. Through these real stories, real people, and real crypto experiences, we get to see the hopes, dreams, and resilience behind the technology. It reminds us why this journey matters so much."

In the following few weeks, Binance will be unveiling a new story every week, with each video shining a light on the challenges, opportunities, and insights that have shaped their respective journeys in crypto. The latest videos can be viewed on the 'Humans of Binance' landing page .

As part of the campaign, Binance users worldwide are also invited to share their own unique stories using the hashtag #HumansOfBinance. The most inspiring story submissions will be transformed into short animated films and be rewarded from a prize pool of $8000 worth of USDC. To be eligible, participants also need to complete a brief survey.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, Binance remains dedicated to supporting crypto users with accessible education, secure platforms, and innovative products that unlock new economic opportunities worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

SOURCE Binance

[email protected]