Binance Named "Best Crypto App" at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the title of "Best Crypto App" at the prestigious Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2024. Binance was recognized as the top application in the cryptocurrency taxonomy, earning the award based on its leading performance among all other applications in the category. This recognition highlights Binance's exceptional performance, leadership, and impact in the cryptocurrency industry.

Each year, the Sensor Tower APAC Awards recognizes leading apps and games in their respective categories, using insights from Sensor Tower Intelligence. These rankings are based on a variety of key metrics, including Downloads, IAP Revenue, Active Users, Reviews, Ratings, and overall impact on society and the industry.

"With Bitcoin's price reaching new highs in 2024, Binance, the leading global app in the Cryptocurrency category, saw its downloads soar once again. It stands out as the premier all-in-one crypto solution for trading, staking, earning, and learning. With over 225 million downloads worldwide, it has earned an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars and has led the monthly active user rankings in its category globally since 2022, with particularly strong growth in Asia," said Donny Kristianto, Principal Market Insights Manager at Sensor Tower APAC Awards.

Andy Goldin, Binance's Head of Data and Analytics, commented on the achievement: "We are honored to receive the Best Crypto App award at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing the best possible experience for our users and is in alignment with recent data showcasing Binance's strong performance. According to DefiLlama, Binance safeguards $150 billion in crypto assets for our users, while CCData reported we've facilitated over $100 trillion in trading volumes since 2017. We remain committed to innovation and excellence in the cryptocurrency space, and we are excited about the future as we continue to grow and evolve."

In addition to the Sensor Tower APAC Awards, 2024 was a milestone year for Binance, marked by multiple industry recognitions. Binance was ranked as the most visited cryptocurrency platform of 2024 by Cloudflare's web traffic report and secured the 6th spot globally in the financial services sector. Fortune also named Binance the No.1 Asia FinTech Innovator in 2024, by virtue of its leadership and ongoing innovation in the fintech space.

ABOUT BINANCE

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

