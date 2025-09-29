Binance Link Pilots Crypto-as-a-Service: A Premium White-Label Infrastructure Solution Empowering Traditional Financial Institutions to Enter the Crypto Market

Empowering Financial Institutions to Launch Crypto Trading with Speed and Confidence

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced the launch of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) , a premium white-label solution designed to enable traditional financial institutions and brokerage firms to seamlessly offer crypto trading services to their clients.

CaaS is an end-to-end infrastructure and technology solution tailored specifically for large, regulated financial institutions. It empowers selected institutions to effortlessly launch their own crypto trading offerings while leveraging Binance's industry-leading backend infrastructure.

The solution covers Spot and Futures trading, liquidity, custody, compliance, and settlement services. Importantly, institutions retain full control over their front-end user experience, brand, and client relationships, while significantly reducing the time, cost, and complexity of building crypto capabilities in-house.

Key value propositions of Binance's newly launched Crypto-as-a-Service include:

Internalised Trading: Institutions can match orders directly between their own clients where 'best-price matching' is available internally. It is a feature that no other industry player currently offers. This capability enables institutions to maximise their revenue, offer comprehensive crypto services, streamline execution within their environment and manage clients effortlessly, while still having seamless access to Binance 's global Spot and Futures liquidity when needed.





Institutions can match orders directly between their own clients where 'best-price matching' is available internally. It is a feature that no other industry player currently offers. This capability enables institutions to maximise their revenue, offer comprehensive services, streamline execution within their environment and manage clients effortlessly, while still having seamless access to 's global Spot and Futures liquidity when needed. Access to Binance Liquidity and Markets: For institutions without sufficient internal liquidity for internalised trading, CaaS offers access to Binance 's global orderbook. Clients can connect directly to Binance 's deep Spot and Futures order books, tapping into some of the deepest liquidity pools in the world. This ensures consistent execution, tight spreads, and full market coverage with no hidden fees or restrictions on trading pairs.





For institutions without sufficient internal liquidity for internalised trading, CaaS offers access to 's global orderbook. Clients can connect directly to 's deep Spot and Futures order books, tapping into some of the deepest liquidity pools in the world. This ensures consistent execution, tight spreads, and full market coverage with no hidden fees or restrictions on trading pairs. Dashboard Built for Institutions: Beyond trading, CaaS also includes a dedicated management dashboard providing insights into trading volumes, client onboarding, asset flows, and trade distribution. Institutions can easily manage sub-accounts, commissions, and trading settings, combining intuitive control with full API connectivity.





Beyond trading, CaaS also includes a dedicated management dashboard providing insights into trading volumes, client onboarding, asset flows, and trade distribution. Institutions can easily manage sub-accounts, commissions, and trading settings, combining intuitive control with full API connectivity. Comprehensive Client Management Tools: CaaS empowers institutions with powerful, customisable client management capabilities. Through an intuitive management dashboard, institutions can segment clients, apply tailored fee markups, and craft personalized trading experiences, enabling a targeted, tiered engagement model that drives client acquisition and retention.





CaaS empowers institutions with powerful, customisable client management capabilities. Through an intuitive management dashboard, institutions can segment clients, apply tailored fee markups, and craft personalized trading experiences, enabling a targeted, tiered engagement model that drives client acquisition and retention. Integrated Tools for Custody and Compliance: CaaS simplifies asset segregation and settlement with secure sub-accounts and multiple unique deposit addresses. It also integrates essential compliance features such as KYC, and transaction monitoring APIs, helping institutions meet regulatory requirements across jurisdictions efficiently.

Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, shared: "The demand for digital assets is growing faster than ever, and traditional financial institutions can no longer afford to be on the sidelines. However, building crypto capabilities from scratch is complex, costly, and can be risky. That's why we created Crypto-as-a-Service -- a turn-key solution that provides institutions with trusted, ready-made infrastructure. With its plug-and-play design, it's incredibly easy to integrate, allowing institutions to focus on what matters most: their clients.

"Ultimately, CaaS aims to broaden access to digital assets, reaching more users who may not yet be exposed to this asset class. We're excited to help bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, empowering institutions to confidently embrace the future of finance," she continued.

Binance will open early access to Crypto-as-a-Service on September 30, 2025. During this phase, a select group of institutions will be given the first opportunity to explore the platform through private demos and direct engagement with the Binance team.

Participation in the early access phase is reserved for established, licensed banks, brokerages, and exchanges that meet the scale requirements for CaaS. General availability is planned for later in Q4, expanding access to a broader range of eligible institutions.

Institutions interested in early access and partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Binance to learn more.

SOURCE Binance

[email protected]