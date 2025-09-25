Binance Launches The Blockchain 100 Award to Honor Top Creators Driving Blockchain Innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume and users, today announced the inaugural launch of The Blockchain 100 . This new annual awards show is designed to recognize and celebrate the most influential creators advancing blockchain education, innovation, and community engagement.

The Blockchain 100 aims to spotlight individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions to the blockchain ecosystem through education, information sharing, and inspirational content. By honoring creators across seven distinct categories, Binance seeks to elevate voices that have profoundly impacted the industry and helped foster broader adoption of cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies.

The awards will recognize 100 creators across the following categories:

Industry Advocate: Founders, entrepreneurs, and content creators championing the Web3 ecosystem.

Founders, entrepreneurs, and content creators championing the Web3 ecosystem. Independent Researcher: Analysts providing original, in-depth blockchain research.

Analysts providing original, in-depth blockchain research. Trader: Market experts delivering insights, price analysis, and trading strategies.

Market experts delivering insights, price analysis, and trading strategies. Community Builder: Influencers building and nurturing crypto communities and DAOs.

Influencers building and nurturing communities and DAOs. Video and Live Creator: Storytellers producing engaging video and livestream content.

Storytellers producing engaging video and livestream content. Crypto Press: Journalists and media outlets covering blockchain with rigor and balance.

Journalists and media outlets covering blockchain with rigor and balance. Rising Star: Rising talents showing exceptional promise in crypto content creation.

Eligible nominees must primarily produce educational or inspiring crypto-related content, be a public-facing individual with no major issues, and have a minimum of 10,000 followers on at least one major social platform such as X, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Binance Square, or CoinMarketCap.

The Blockchain 100 features a transparent, community-driven selection process as follows:

Public Nomination: Open from September 25 to October 12, 2025 (UTC), anyone can nominate creators, including self-nominations and nominations on behalf of communities, projects, or companies.

Open from (UTC), anyone can nominate creators, including self-nominations and nominations on behalf of communities, projects, or companies. Community Voting: From October 15 to October 26, 2025 (UTC), shortlisted candidates will be presented for public voting on Binance Square . Verified Binance users can vote once per category daily.

From (UTC), shortlisted candidates will be presented for public voting on . Verified users can vote once per category daily. Final Results: Winners will be announced on November 3, 2025 (UTC).

Winners will be announced on (UTC). Award Ceremony: An in-person ceremony will be held on December 3, 2025 , during Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai , where winners will receive engraved medals and participate in exclusive events.

"Crypto has always been about the community and the people who make it possible," shared Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer of Binance. "The Blockchain 100 is a nod to that spirit. Progressing the industry towards one billion users and beyond will take collective effort, and we want to recognize the individuals who have put in the hard work from the early days to help build this vibrant ecosystem."

Nominations are now open. Further information on The Blockchain 100 and submission of nominations can be done through the event landing page here .

