Binance Launches Live Trading on Binance Square, Turning Livestreams into Real-Time Trading Experiences

Users are able to follow and learn from verified creators' strategies, and directly place Spot or Futures trades within livestreams

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has announced the launch of Live Trading on its global social platform Binance Square . This new feature allows users to follow and learn trading strategies from verified creators in real-time livestreams and place actual Spot or Futures trades directly within the stream.

Live Trading combines market insight, real-time commentary, and execution into a single interactive experience. By embedding trading directly into livestreams, Binance is removing friction between learning and action — and redefining how users engage with crypto content. It makes crypto more accessible, interactive, and community-driven for users.

"Live Trading is designed to make trading more accessible, interactive, and engaging," said Jeff Li, Head of Product at Binance. "It's a natural evolution of Binance Square. We want to create a seamless experience for users to act on insights in real time, while also opening up new opportunities for creators to share strategies, build trust, and grow their impact."

For users, Live Trading turns livestreams into actionable trading sessions. As creators walk through their strategies, users can view pinned strategy cards or browse the Strategy Tab to explore trades shared during the session. Each card includes key details such as trading pair, direction, and order size — allowing users to place their own Spot or Futures orders instantly without leaving the stream. This seamless integration supports real-time learning and decision-making within a single flow.

Meanwhile, for creators, Live Trading offers them a new way to grow their audience, demonstrate trading expertise, and earn directly from engagement. Eligible creators with at least 1,000 followers on Binance Square can share up to 100 past trades during a session, pin strategy cards for in-stream visibility, and earn up to 50% commission on trading fees when users follow their strategies. Additional exposure opportunities include featured livestreams, competitions, and curated campaigns — turning trading content into real-time influence. Experienced traders with less than 1,000 followers can also apply for the Binance Square Live Trading Incubation Program to participate.

Live Trading is the latest step in the evolution of Binance Square as the go-to platform for crypto education, community engagement, and now — direct trading. This new feature reflects Binance's broader mission to make crypto more accessible, social, and actionable. With livestream competitions, multistreaming support, and more innovations on the horizon, Live Trading sets the stage for a more connected, empowered, and real-time crypto future.

About Binance Square

Binance Square is a global social platform connecting over 35 million monthly active users. It features the latest news, market insights, and Binance updates, while offering discussion forums and expert commentary from leading KOLs, media, and industry professionals - fostering an interactive space for engagement and discovery. Available on the Binance app and web in 30 languages, Binance Square bridges the gap between content creators and their audiences, providing personalized feeds tailored to users' interests and engagement history.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 270 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

