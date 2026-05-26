Binance Expands Pre-IPO Perpetuals with OpenAI Listing Following Strong Early Market Response

Binance advances its broader financial platform strategy as users turn to crypto-native products to access major market narratives

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Binance today announced the listing of its second Pre-IPO Perpetual Contract on Binance Futures, OPENAIUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual, based on the anticipated public market valuation of OpenAI Group PBC (OpenAI"). The launch follows strong early market response to Binance's newly introduced Pre-IPO perpetual category, which recorded more than $280 million in cumulative trading volume within its first five days after the debut of the inaugural SpaceX-linked contract.

The early traction signals product-market fit for Binance Pre-IPO perpetuals, which are designed to give eligible users exposure to expected valuations of closely watched private companies ahead of potential public listings. Historically, this type of price discovery has been concentrated among institutional and private market participants. Binance is helping broaden that access by creating a more flexible and liquid way for users to engage with major market events as they develop.

OpenAI is among the most prominent private companies in the world and has become one of the defining technology stories of this era. As global attention around artificial intelligence continues to accelerate, the listing of OPENAIUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual gives users a new way to participate in market expectations around one of the most closely followed names in private markets.

"The momentum we saw in the first days of this category launch is a strong signal that users are looking for new ways to access major market narratives through crypto-native products," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Spot and Derivatives Business at Binance. "Reaching more than $280 million in cumulative trading volume within five days of our first listing gives us confidence in both the appeal of Pre-IPO perpetuals and our broader strategy to evolve Binance into a financial super app. As we democratize access to a wider range of financial opportunities, that vision is clearly resonating with users."

How Pre-IPO Perpetuals work: Ahead of an IPO, the contracts are expected to reflect publicly available pricing signals, including announced price ranges and final offering prices. Once the underlying company begins trading on public markets, the contracts will transition to reflect live market performance. In the event that an IPO is postponed or canceled, Binance will provide advance notice of any delisting and settle contracts according to a transparent process designed to support a consistent user experience. Binance may transition the contract into a standard TradFi perpetual contract framework once it determines that a stable mark price can be derived for the underlying asset.

Listing Details: OPENAIUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual is the second Pre-IPO futures contract to be listed on Binance and is expected to provide eligible users with exposure to market expectations surrounding OpenAI ahead of its public listing. The contract will be margined and settled in USDT. Additional information on leverage, tick size, funding rate and listing time can be found here.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Pre-IPO Perps are subject to high market risk and price volatility. There may be particularly high volatility following official listing and the price may remain lower than the final IPO price. There is no guarantee that the IPO in respect of a share will proceed. You may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, your collateral may be liquidated. Moreover, you will remain liable for any resulting deficit in your account and interest charged on your account. All of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Pre-IPO Perps do not represent ownership of the relevant underlying share. Pre-IPO Perps are not associated or affiliated with, or sponsored or endorsed by, the issuer of the relevant underlying shares. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Exchange Rules, Clearing Rules, Exchange Procedures, Clearing Procedures, Contract Specifications and Risk Warning.

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