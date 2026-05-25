Binance Introduces OMS Toolkit, the First Institutional Exchange Solution for OMS, OEMS and Trading Technology Providers Across Crypto and TradFi

Designed to deliver streamlined Binance connectivity and institutional-grade exchange analytics

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Binance today announced the launch of its OMS Toolkit, a dedicated institutional exchange solution for Order Management Systems (OMS and OEMs) and trading technology solution providers serving crypto-native and traditional finance clients.

Binance OMS Toolkit connects technology providers to Binance through a streamlined integration and adds tailored, exchange-level analytics that offer clearer insights into client order flow, trading activity, and engagement on the Binance platform. These insights help providers better understand client behavior, optimize workflows, improve support, and deliver a stronger trading experience.

Trading technology solution providers are core infrastructure for institutions and professional traders, centralizing order routing, execution tracking, and reconciliation across fragmented markets. As institutional participation in digital assets grows, these providers require deeper exchange-level insights and dedicated support to help clients optimize execution workflows, tailor product access and improve overall client experience.

"The institutions that build the strongest client relationships are those that truly understand how their clients trade and can optimize performance across all market conditions," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional at Binance. "Binance OMS Toolkit gives technology solution providers greater visibility into client activity, along with sustainable models that let them grow alongside their clients, and with Binance. We're giving key players a stake in the ecosystem."

Built to support the evolving needs of OMS and other trading technology providers, Binance OMS Toolkit responds to the industry's shift toward more sophisticated institutional infrastructure. It builds on the foundation of Link and Trade, Binance's spot and futures API trade-tracking system for crypto technology providers, and expands it into a broader toolkit with analytics, deeper integration capabilities, and a more comprehensive commercial offering. Features include:

Analytical Tools: Dashboards that surface end-client trading activity and cross-platform engagement to help OMS platforms optimize product access and client support.

Dashboards that surface end-client trading activity and cross-platform engagement to help OMS platforms optimize product access and client support. Increased Visibility: A complete view of integrated API trading activity on Binance via the technology trading platform, supporting more effective client servicing and retention.

A complete view of integrated API trading activity on via the technology trading platform, supporting more effective client servicing and retention. Self-Service Integrations: Custom user tags allow OMS providers to segment and manage client accounts directly within the platform, without relying on Binance support for routine adjustments.

Custom user tags allow OMS providers to segment and manage client accounts directly within the platform, without relying on support for routine adjustments. White-Glove Support: Dedicated onboarding and ongoing support from Binance 's VIP and Institutional team.

Dedicated onboarding and ongoing support from 's VIP and Institutional team. Expanded Product Suite: OMS clients can offer access to Binance Spot and Futures through their system.

Availability: Binance OMS Toolkit is available today for crypto-native and traditional market OMS providers. In addition to OMS platforms, other non-custodial crypto enterprises, including algorithmic and automated trading platforms that manage trade flow through Binance, are eligible. Eligible providers can contact their Binance Institutional representative or visit https://www.binance.com/en/oms-toolkit to apply.

Disclaimer: OMS Toolkit is provided to eligible technology solution providers that support order management and execution. Binance does not provide investment advice, guarantee order execution outcomes, or assume any responsibility or liability for trading decisions, trade outcomes, or additional fees charged by third-party platforms integrated with OMS Toolkit. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. By using OMS Toolkit, you accept that Binance is not liable for any losses or damages arising from its use. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com.

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