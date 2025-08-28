Binance Execution Services Now Aggregates OTC Liquidity for Tighter Spreads and Faster Execution

Institutional users can choose between instant spot and options OTC and fully-managed bespoke execution to meet their needs

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced it has upgraded its Execution Services to aggregate spot and options liquidity from an extensive network of liquidity providers, in addition to the exchange's deep and proprietary native order books. The new approach prioritizes flow internalization, helping large-volume users improve speed, price performance, and execution time. Depending on their requirements, users can choose between OTC risk-pricing, and bespoke execution whereby the execution desk will leverage Binance's algorithmic capabilities and market leading liquidity.

Binance supports two primary types of algorithmic trading, Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) and Percentage of Volume (POV), and users can directly manage their own algorithmic trade through the Binance VIP Portal as well as request for Binance VIP assistance in running their trading where they can specify certain instructions.

As with traditional finance, over-the-counter or OTC trading lets users secure risk-pricing for large transactions to minimize slippage and avoid impacting the market, especially for illiquid assets. Binance will aggregate and submit the most competitive live OTC quotes when users initiate a request, and the trade can settle in as little as 15 minutes, a significant improvement over the industry standard of T+1. Users also have the flexibility of choosing a longer settlement window to fit their liquidity needs.

Binance Execution Services appeals to a wide range of institutional and sophisticated users, including:

Large-volume traders: users can lock in pricing for large-volume trades to minimize slippage they otherwise can encounter when trading on the order book

Long-time holders and less active "whales": long-time holders with infrequent trading experience can find it more convenient and efficient to outsource execution

Mid-sized entities: market participants such as mid-sized hedge firms can utilize OTC trading to complement their trading strategies and better compete

High-frequency trading firms: participants that transact in high frequency trading can opt to become liquidity providers and leverage their very high volume requirements

"Clients who prioritize pricing and speed for larger trades will enjoy our enhanced OTC service, and clients who prefer bespoke execution can also rely on us to fully manage the process for them. By tailoring solutions for the different segments, we help sophisticated clients from high-net-worth individuals and family offices to larger institutions optimize their crypto experience," commented Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance.

The number of VIP and institutional users on Binance grew by 21% and 20% respectively in H1/2025 as compared to H1/2024. Trading volume for the two categories grew by 10% and 12% respectively for the same period.

"We are enhancing our execution capabilities alongside our other offerings to ensure we continue to be well-positioned to support our institutional clients' growing demand for exposure to crypto," added Chen.

Institutional users can explore how Binance can enhance their trading experience by visiting Binance Execution Services or contacting Binance VIP & Institutional here .

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

