Billy Bishop Airport Releases Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Conversion of the Marilyn Bell I ferry to electric power in 2021 – a first-in-Canada project – eliminates Billy Bishop Airport's most significant source of direct, or Scope 1, emissions.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is proud today to present its fifth annual Sustainability Report, which documents measures taken to make the airport cleaner, greener and quieter in an effort to set a new standard for how a modern airport operates in an urban environment.

Keeping the score, this annual report offers an accounting of Billy Bishop Airport's environmental performance, tracking key indicators such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and economic impact, and measuring the airport's progress within global corporate reporting best practices. New this year, and complementary to the overarching Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology that provides the framework of its reporting, Billy Bishop Airport has detailed its contributions toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a comprehensive chart located in the report's appendix.

In 2021, Billy Bishop Airport continued to implement sustainable practices, support the community and the wellbeing of its employees, and invest in programs and infrastructure that protect the environment and grow Toronto's economy.

"Without doubt, we have made enormous strides toward our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in 2021 with the conversion of the Marilyn Bell I to electric power and the elimination of the Billy Bishop Airport's most significant source of direct emissions," said Gene Cabral, Executive Vice President, PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

"In addition, Bby choosing Bullfrog Power green electricity – thereby keeping our Scope 2 emissions at zero for more than a decade – and making significant investments in order to reduce our Scope 1, direct emissions, we are modelling sustainable business practices and making significant progress toward our goal of counting Billy Bishop Airport among the cleanest, greenest and quietest airports in the world."

Quick Facts

The Marilyn Bell I , which connects passengers, vehicles and supplies to Billy Bishop Airport, is the first ferry service in Canada to run on a zero-emission power and propulsion system containing no diesel components. The retrofit, completed in 2021, will eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the airport's ferry operation and will reduce the airport's direct emissions by approximately 530 tonnes per year.

Billy Bishop Airport continues to choose 100 per cent green electricity from wind and solar sources through its partnership with Bullfrog Power – the only airport in Canada to do so.

to do so. Billy Bishop Airport achieved accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program (AHA) for its Safe Travels Program, providing further recognition of the airport's commitment to the health and safety of passengers, staff and partners alike as it resumed commercial airline service on September 8, 2021 .

. Billy Bishop Airport prepares its sustainability report in consultation with Delphi Group, a pioneer in sustainability and environmental risk management with more than 25 years of experience helping some of Canada's best-known companies improve the sustainability of their organizations.

To read Billy Bishop Airport's full sustainability report, click here.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards.

About Delphi Group

The environmental priority areas detailed in the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Sustainability Report were assessed by Delphi Group. As a pioneer in sustainability and environmental risk management, the Delphi Group has more than 25 years of experience helping some of Canada's best-known companies improve the sustainability of their organizations — as well as the local and global communities in which they operate.

