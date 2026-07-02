Billions Pour into Defense Drone Technology as Drones-as-a-Service Gains Momentum

Defense Drones-as-a-Service Market Takes Flight as Global Military Spending Accelerates

AI-powered autonomous drone platforms are becoming mission-critical as defense agencies invest billions in next-generation battlefield technology

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Military organizations around the world are rapidly embracing Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) as a more efficient and cost-effective way to leverage advanced drone capabilities without the hassle of owning and managing large fleets. Rather than purchasing aircraft, ground stations, software, and training personnel, defense agencies can access comprehensive drone solutions when needed, including autonomous aircraft, AI-powered analytics, mission planning, maintenance, and secure cloud-based data processing. This strategy allows military units to quickly enhance their operations while keeping pace with fast-evolving technology and creating new opportunity in the markets that may include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Palladyne AI (NASDAQ: PDYN), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

Industry experts predict significant growth in the global Drones-as-a-Service market, with estimates rising from $8-10 billion in 2025 to over $35 billion by 2030, and possibly exceeding $80 billion by 2035 due to increased government and defense spending. The defense sector is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments within the DaaS industry. Armed forces are increasingly relying on outsourced drone services for various purposes such as intelligence gathering, surveillance, border security, protection, logistics, communications, electronic warfare, and rapid damage assessment.

Autonomous drones powered by artificial intelligence can effectively patrol vast areas, quickly identify potential threats, and provide actionable intelligence to military leaders within moments. As geopolitical tensions rise and armed forces worldwide modernize, there is a projected surge in demand for flexible, mission-ready drone services. At the same time, the global military drone market is forecasted to grow from around $18 billion in 2025 to over $40 billion by 2032, offering significant opportunities for companies providing scalable DaaS solutions.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) to Showcase Drone as a Service Growth and ZenaDrone Defense Solutions at Series of U.S. and Global Investor and Defense Events - Company to engage institutional investors, family offices, and military and public safety decision-makers across six events over the next three months - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its leadership and business development teams will participate in a series of investor events and global defense tradeshows and conferences over the next three months. ZenaTech will meet with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth retail investors highlighting its investor story, while its U.S.-based subsidiary ZenaDrone will build awareness and potential customer relationships among global defense, government, and public safety buyers, with an eye toward future pilot programs and procurement contracts. Across these events, the Company's AI-powered drone solutions addressing evolving global security and defense challenges will be highlighted, including ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems, a medium-sized heavy-lift cargo drone, drone-based indoor security and inventory management, and advancements in counter-UAS defense systems, interceptor drones, and underwater drones.

Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference

A virtual investor conference hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, part of OTC Markets Group, connecting public companies in the technology sector with retail and institutional investors through live presentations and Q&A. ZenaTech will present to attendees and conduct one-on-one meetings to discuss its Drone as a Service growth and defense drone initiatives.

Date: July 9, 2026

Location: Virtual

Airborne Public Safety Association, APSCON Unmanned 2026

Hosted by the Airborne Public Safety Association, APSCON Unmanned is the leading conference and exhibition for public safety agencies evaluating unmanned aircraft systems, running alongside the broader APSCON manned-aviation event with a shared exhibit hall. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone subsidiary will have an exhibit booth on the show floor and showcase its drone solutions that can be used for public safety and first-responder applications.

Date: July 15–17, 2026

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Qualified Capital Investments Tech Movers Event

An invitation-only networking cocktail event in Miami's Wynwood district connecting emerging growth technology companies with active investors in a relaxed, informal setting. ZenaTech is one of three companies that will present to this audience highlighting its Drone as a Service business and revenue growth, and defense drone strategy.

Date: July 15, 2026

Location: Wynwood, Miami, USA

Opal Group Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit

An Opal Group summit bringing together family offices, private wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors to discuss investment strategy, wealth preservation, and emerging opportunities across asset classes. ZenaTech will introduce its company growth story to an institutional and private wealth audience.

Date: August 25–26, 2026

Location: Watermill, New York, USA

MSPO 2026 – International Defence Industry Exhibition

Held in Kielce, Poland and officially supported by the Polish Ministry of National Defense, MSPO is one of Europe's leading defense industry exhibitions, drawing NATO delegations, military leadership, and global defense manufacturers. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone will exhibit its AI drones and highlight its defense solution capabilities including ISR (inspection, surveiliance and reconnaissance), heavy-lift cargo, indoor inventory management, and its counter-UAS solutions currently under development.

Date: September 8–11, 2026

Location: Kielce, Poland

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

One of H.C. Wainwright's flagship investor events, bringing together institutional investors and public company management teams across multiple sectors for presentations and one-on-one meetings in New York. ZenaTech will present a company overview including Drone as a Service and defense drone growth strategy to institutional investors.

Date: September 14–16, 2026

Location: New York, USA

To attend a presentation, schedule a meeting, or request additional information, please contact ZenaTech at [email protected] or the event organizers.

Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Key Defense Applications of Drones-as-a-Service

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Border and maritime security monitoring

Battlefield situational awareness and target tracking

Autonomous perimeter and critical infrastructure protection

Military logistics and last-mile resupply missions

Search and rescue operations in hostile environments

Electronic warfare support and communications relay

Rapid disaster response and post-conflict damage assessment

AI-powered data collection and real-time mission analytics

Force protection through persistent aerial monitoring

In other Business/Military/UAV/Drone industry recent and current news of note:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning Unmanned Systems Developer and capabilities integrator, recently announced with the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) the launch of the IACLEA national Campus Drone Implementation & Readiness Program for colleges and universities across the United States.

The initiative is designed to enable campus public safety departments to stand up compliant, trusted drone programs that improve response to critical incidents, enhance everyday situational awareness, and build community trust, while aligning with recent U.S. federal actions to grow the domestic drone industrial base and encourage the use of secure, domestically manufactured UAS platforms.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported recently financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2026. Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Record fourth quarter revenue of $641.6 million and fiscal year revenue of $1,976.8 million, up 133% and 141% year-over-year, respectively

Bookings of $2.7 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 for the fiscal year

Funded backlog of $1.2 billion

"Fiscal 2026 marked a transformational year for AV, which included the completion of our largest acquisition, meaningful investments toward diversifying our portfolio in critical areas aligned to our customer's highest priorities, and the strongest financial performance in our history," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are confident our proven ability to deliver at speed will continue to drive opportunities for AV across our global customer base.

"We remain focused on executing with excellence and strengthening our supply chain to accelerate the commercialization of our platforms. AV is well-positioned to capture the rising global demand across lethal and non-lethal drones, counter-UAS, space and advanced technologies and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ: PDYN), a U.S.-based defense and industrial technology company delivering embodied AI-powered collaborative autonomy solutions, advanced avionics, precision-manufactured components, UAVs, and advanced aerospace design services, recently announced that its subsidiary, GuideTech, has secured a new $2.3 million contract with a defense prime contractor to deploy its BRAIN flight computer and FLEX flight software framework in support of development, testing, and deployment of their low-cost kinetic counter-UAS interceptor system.

This contract represents a direct product sale of GuideTech's BRAIN hardware and related software capabilities, with potential for follow-on production orders. GuideTech's early support of the customer included a pre-integrated digital and avionics toolchain: BRAIN flight computer, FLEX flight software and simulation capabilities, and Reveal flight performance and analytics platform, to help quantify key design trades early and accelerate integration and verification enabling rapid design and test of the system which is now flight tested.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced the signing of a lease for approximately 14,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space in Orlando, Florida. The facility will support the Company's growing battery business in connection with its planned acquisition of Upgrade Energy, which is expected to close by mid-third quarter of 2026.

Upgrade Energy currently operates from an approximately 18,500-square-foot facility in California focused on battery and power systems production. As the companies prepare for the anticipated closing of the acquisition, Unusual Machines is taking steps to support the continued scaling of those operations while adding manufacturing capacity in Orlando to support future growth.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of ZenaTech, Inc. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE Market News Updates